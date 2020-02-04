GUERNSEY (WNE) — Guernsey Town Council members on Jan. 21 selected former Police Chief Dwight McGuire to reassume the role. It will be his second stint in the post.
McGuire takes over the job as Guernsey’s top cop after Terri VanDam resigned on Jan. 15, stating in a letter that she was forced from the position by the town’s mayor and council.
According to his Facebook profile, McGuire has served as a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and in the U.S. Army as a convoy commander at the rank of staff sergeant. McGuire studied criminal justice at Utah State University in Logan, Utah.
