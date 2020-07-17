CHEYENNE (WNE) — A day care worker accused in the swaddling death of an infant under her care pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court.
Kristina Croy, 37, was charged with a single count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 8-month-old M.G. Her trial is scheduled for Nov. 23.
On Sept. 25, 2019, Cheyenne Police were dispatched to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on a call for a dead infant, according to court documents. The 8-month-old, M.G., arrived at the hospital via ambulance, not breathing and without a pulse. M.G. was under Croy's care at the day care "It's a Child's World They Matter."
After an autopsy, it was discovered M.G. died due to positional asphyxia, meaning she died because she couldn't breathe in the position she was placed in. It was discovered that this was due to the swaddling device Croy placed M.G. in, despite repeated instructions not to by M.G.'s mother, according to court documents.
Wyoming child care licensing rules also prohibit swaddling toddlers without a directive from a physician, according to court documents.
Croy also contradicted herself to law enforcement, Wyoming Department of Family Services workers and witness statements, according to court documents.
