LARAMIE — Jackson may not be the only Wyoming city to regulate the use of plastic bags in supermarkets and other stores, that is if a new proposal to City Council for a 15 cent fee per plastic bag used in stores eventually makes its way into law.
The Laramie Youth Council, comprised of high school students akin to interns involved in local government, was asked by City Council in September to investigate plastic bag waste and the pros and cons of its regulation here in Laramie. Youth Council representatives Owen Reese and Leila Johnson presented their findings at Tuesday’s work session, alongside separate research conducted by city administrative intern, Youth Council mentor and graduate student in UW’s public administration program, Haley Fried.
“The most common and seemingly effective option for managing plastic bag waste is to charge for bags to incentivize consumers,” Fried said. “The point of charging bags is to apply a monetary incentive so people are aware of how much money they’re spending and relay that back to plastic bag waste.”
Reese used policies in Ireland as an example of the effects of plastic bag fees.
“They have a 22 cents fee on every plastic bag and this has had dramatic results, by nearly 90% reduction of plastic bag usage — so we would like to recommend a high fee based on these stats,” Reese said.
The basis for the fee is the alternative cost to the city when it comes to the time, effort and infrastructure needed to clean up and contain plastic bags.
“It’s actually relatively simple to quantify how much plastic bag waste has cost the city – because bags like are so aerodynamic and light, they don’t stay in one place,” Fried said. “Accordingly, the city has invested $35,000 in catch fencing just to keep those plastic bags in the landfill.”
Plastic bags also account for 5 percent of Laramie’s total litter cleanup — which comes to another $30,000 in cleanup costs, said Fried.
Now that the recommendation has been made, Fried is working with City Manager Janine Jordan to draft an initial resolution to consider the logistics and practicality of plastic bag regulation, which is expected to be ready in January.
Further steps would involve actions to spread awareness and information among the public, as well as to collaborate with local businesses to earn their support. A final vote on implementing a fee on plastic bags would not be anytime soon.
“It looks like the first year is going to be education more than implementation,” Mayor Joe Shumway said.
Vice Mayor Pat Gabriel recalled a conversation he’d had with Jackson’s Public Works Director Johnny Ziem, comparing the project in Jackson, where plastic bags are fully banned, to the possibility of implementing a similar project in Laramie.
“He said it was amazing how the community came together and said, Let’s work this out’ — they didn’t force it down anybody’s throat,” Gabriel said. “I think if we get this started on the right track and get the information and the education out to this community — I think it’s something that can be done.”
The Laramie Youth Council’s mission statement describes the organization “seeks to strengthen our community through youth involvement in public policy and community service.”
“Many times this year we’ve said that you’re a very important part of our process,” Shumway said. “This is an example of how we not only listen to you, but we work with you on trying to make sure that, issues like this, that we can work together, and obviously the Laramie Youth Council has been a big part the process.”
