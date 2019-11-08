The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind motorists when there are emergency lights ahead, slow down and prepared to stop.
The emergency lights are activated to warn the public of an imminent hazard or emergency.
The in-car camera footage of a recent collision was released to raise awareness of the hazards that emergency personal deal with daily.
On October 31, 2019, at 1:08 p.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred around milepost 66 on Interstate 25 south of Wheatland, Wyoming.
The WHP Trooper was stopped on the shoulder, assisting a stranded motorist when her patrol vehicle was struck by a passing commercial truck. The trooper was inside her patrol vehicle with her seatbelt fastened at the time of the collision. The crash caused the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 to be closed.
The trooper was transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the commercial vehicle did not sustain any apparent injuries and was not transported.
The footage from the rear camera view shows the commercial vehicle had moved over into the left lane of travel. However, the commercial truck was traveling to fast for the hazardous road conditions, causing the driver to lose control. The driver of the commercial vehicle was cited for careless driving.
The WHP reminds motorists to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle.
