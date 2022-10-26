Gas prices drop nearly 14 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.70 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 25.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.29 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.59, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on Oct. 26, 2022.
————-
Dentist survives grizzly attack, accidental shooting
PINEDALE (WNE) — An Evanston dentist is awaiting surgery at the University of Utah Hospital after he shot himself in the leg during a grizzly bear attack over the weekend.
Dr. Lee Francis, 65, is “otherwise doing well,” according to Dan Oct. 22 Facebook post made by his son, Leader Francis.
Leeder’s brother, Dr. Josh Francis, also a dentist and owner of Wind River Dental in Pinedale, was elk hunting just east of Bondurant with their father, Lee, just before dusk Friday when the bear attacked. Lee Francis fired several rounds with his handgun, causing the bear to flee but striking himself in the lower leg, according to Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Travis Bingham.
Josh Francis activated his SOS device, slowed the blood flow from his father’s leg wound and, via pack horse, got his father to the Tip Top Search and Rescue team at the Big Twin Creek drainage. Francis was life-flighted to the Salt Lake City hospital.
Wyoming Game and Fish wardens started a search for the grizzly over the weekend and continued their investigation Monday morning.
Friday’s conflict marks the second grizzly bear attack in western Wyoming this month.
This story was published on Oct. 25, 2022.
—————
Man pleads not guilty to attempted first degree murder
AFTON (WNE) — A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24.
Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.
Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.
The charges stem from a domestic incident which took place at Hale’s home on Saturday, September 10.
Police were called to the scene, but Hale had fled before officers arrived.
A three-day search ensued for Hale in the Green Canyon area east of Star Valley Ranch.
Hale eventually turned himself in on Monday, September 12. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center in Kemmerer.
This story was published on Oct. 24, 2022.
———
Human remains found south of Rawlins
RAWLINS (WNE) — Some hunters’ sighting of a firearm lying in the brush earlier this month lead to the discovery of human remains.
On the morning of Oct. 16, a group of hunters from Wisconsin came across a firearm in the vegetation south of Rawlins. They reported their find to a game warden at the Sandstone Cabin, who contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.
Upon initial investigation, partial human remains and several items of personal belongings were discovered in the area where the firearm was found, and a primary search was conducted.
A secondary search was conducted on Oct. 20.
This search was completed by the University of Wyoming’s Department of Anthropology, Wyoming State Archaeologist’s Office, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Carbon County Coroner’s Office, local searchers and a K9 Unit.
More partial human remains and personal belongings were discovered.
At this time, the identity of the remains has not been confirmed. This investigation is ongoing; no further information is currently available.
This story was published on Oct. 26, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.