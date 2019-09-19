RIVERTON (WNE) — The death of a Riverton teen who was the passenger in a single-vehicle rollover this spring west of Riverton has been ruled a homicide, local officials said this week. Rose M. Dewey, 18, died June 18 at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she was taken after the May 11 crash.
The Fremont County Coroner's Office says she died of acute respiratory distress syndrome and a disseminated fungal infection that resulted from "multiple and severe" traumatic injuries suffered in the single-vehicle rollover, with ejection.
The crash also killed Triston Antelope, 16, of Ethete.
Previous reports indicate Antelope was intoxicated and driving at the time, with a blood-alcohol content of .326 and 2.1 nanograms per milliliter of Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol in her system.
Officials said she was ejected in the crash and died of multiple blunt-force injuries that day.
Dewey also was intoxicated, according to coroner's records, which indicate her BAC was .30 at the time.
Previous reports indicate the vehicle involved in the rollover was the subject of a drunken driving report that night in the city of Riverton.
The rollover was reported at about 3:35 a.m. May 11 near milepost 129 on U.S. Highway 26 just west of Riverton. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has jurisdiction over the incident, which took place on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.