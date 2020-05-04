SHERIDAN (WNE) — Law enforcement across the state will host the “Wyoming Virtual Torch Run 2020” benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming starting May 15 through July 15.
With the cancellation of the 2020 Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games due to physical distancing regulations, Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run along with the support of hundreds of local law enforcement volunteers will host the Law Enforcement Torch Run Legs virtually.
“April 30 is the day the opening ceremonies for Special Olympics Summer Games would have commenced in Gillette and the final leg of our annual Torch Run would have taken place. Due to social distancing requirements our Torch Run will have a different look in 2020,” said Keith Groeneweg, Wyoming State Director for Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Law enforcement personnel, Special Olympics athletes, family and friends are encouraged to participate by walking or running outside or on a treadmill, exercising on an elliptical or cycling.
The goal is to engage more officers and athletes, reach 2,020 miles and raise $20,200. Participants are encouraged to track their miles, take a picture or record a short video and post to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LETR4SOWY.
You can also support the Wyoming Law Enforcement Virtual Torch Run by making a donation or purchasing a T-shirt at www.SpecialOlympicsWY.org or www.firstgiving.com/event/sowy/2020-WY-LETR-Virtual-Torch-Run.
