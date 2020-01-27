LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s trustees are hoping to have a new president selected by the end of February.
During the trustees’ meeting Friday, search committee chairman John MacPherson said the quality of the candidates who’ve applied for the job has “been a lot better than I originally anticipated.”
MacPherson said the search firm hired by the university, Parker Executive Search, provided the search committee with a list of more than 60 candidates this week.
The bulk of those candidates come from academia; MacPherson said about 10% are current or former presidents, about 20% are deans, about 10% are provosts, about 10% are provosts and about 27% are other administrators.
The search committee plans to meet Tuesday to decide which candidates they’ll interview, MacPherson said.
Those candidates will then be interviewed via video conference on Feb. 4 and 5.
“From that interview process, we’ll submit a list of candidates of the board’s consideration,” said MacPherson, who’s also the former trustees chairman.
Dave True, who currently chairs the board of trustees, said his board plans to conduct interviews with semi-finalists off campus on Feb. 12 and 13.
During Friday’s meeting, Faculty Senate chair Ken Chestek asked the trustees’ permission for he and Staff Senate President James Wheeler to be present during those interviews.
True said he’ll take that request “under advisement.”
After those mid-February interviews, True said the board will select a few finalists and publicize their names — assuming they’re all still interested in the job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.