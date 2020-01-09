LOVELL (WNE) — Wyoming ranks 28th in tourism advertising in a 2017-18 U.S. Travel Association report, with spending of $12.189 million.
According to the report, most regional states spend more. Montana spent $17.5 million, Colorado $22 million, Idaho $12.2 million and South Dakota $15.7 million.
At the 2019 Wyoming Hospitality and Tourism Fall Advocacy Summit held in November in Cody, a portion of the discussion was about how Wyoming is getting outspent by neighboring states and how those additional dollars are paying off, as the revenue generated by the travelers is greater than Wyoming’s.
The travel impacts on Wyoming’s economy are significant. In 2018 Wyoming had 8.9 million visitors, an increase of 2.3% from 2017. Direct spending was $3.8 billion, which was a 6.4% increase. State and local tax revenues were $195 million, a 6% increase. Travel related jobs were 32,200.
According to the Economic Analysis Division’s December 2019 Wyoming Insight report, leisure and hospitality represents 14% of tax collection. Under the non-farm wage and salary, after state and local government, the leisure and hospitality sector represents 13% of Wyoming’s workforce. This shows that this industry is the largest private sector employer in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.