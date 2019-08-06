CHEYENNE (WNE) — A man accused of kidnapping and beating his wife had a status hearing in Laramie County District Court on Monday.
Daniel Richard Doby Jr. is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery, and other related charges.
Doby’s attorney stood for him in court Monday due to health reasons. His trial was originally set for June 4, but had to be rescheduled due to his dialysis.
His case is set to be heard in front of District Judge Steven K. Sharpe.
On July 24, 2017, the Cheyenne Police Department responded to a call where the victim escaped her kidnapping and was at her mother’s house.
When police arrived, they noted the victim had several extensive injuries to her face and body. Her eyes were swollen and one was swollen shut, and she had bruises and smeared or dried blood on her face, throat, arms and legs.
There were also cuts scattered throughout her body, and a chunk of hair appeared to be ripped out of her head.
The victim told police her husband of three weeks, Doby, had held her hostage since July 21, 2017, at their home. She said he stopped her from leaving the home several times, and hit and strangled her.
She said the two got into an argument July 21, 2017, when she accidentally called Doby by her ex-husband’s name. Doby then severally assaulted her.
The victim was able to escape when Doby fell asleep after over 70 hours of holding her hostage.
