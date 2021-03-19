Woman charged in fatal accident to be arraigned March 25
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Jackson driver charged with two felony aggravated homicide charges after colliding with a truck driven by a Pinedale man will appear by video in 9th District Court on March 25.
Jade S. Jewkes was arrested and charged after the two-vehicle collision on New Year’s Day that killed Shane Deal, who was driving south on Highway 191 in Hoback Canyon. The aggravated homicide charges include the degrees of intoxication that Jewkes was allegedly driving under the as she headed north on Highway 191, according to court records.
The first charge states that Jewkes was driving with an alcohol concentration of .08 percent or more; the second says she was intoxicated to the degree of rendering her incapable of safely driving, court records show. Each of these carry maximum penalties of 20 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
She is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor that has maximum penalties of six months in jail and a $750 fine.
After her attorney John LaBuda rescheduled her Circuit Court preliminary hearing several times, she waived her right to the hearing and was bound over to 9th District Court on March 8.
Jewkes’ arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.
Jewkes was released to her parents on $150,000 cash or surety bond. She is not allowed to drive, travel outside of Teton County or contact Deal’s family.
———
Reservation housing agency gets $1.8 million for relief
RIVERTON (WNE) — The Eastern Shoshone Housing Authority has received more than $1.8 million from the federal government to provide emergency rent and utility assistance for families affected by COVID-19.
Applications may be submitted beginning Thursday, March 17.
Funding is available to help with rental and utility arrears, current rent, utility payments, and housing stability services for families living at or below 80 percent of the median income level for the area, with preference given to families living at or below 50 percent of the AMI.
Income-eligible applicants must qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
They also must demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and be at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
———
County gets grant for Teton Pass planning
JACKSON (WNE) — A federal program intended to improve access to public lands has granted $300,000 to study transportation, access points and wildlife-vehicle collisions on Teton Pass.
Teton County, the grant recipient, said Thursday the funding had been officially secured through the Federal Land Access Program, known as FLAP.
“FLAP supplements state and local resources for public roads with an emphasis on high-use recreation sites and economic generators,” a press release said. “With up to 200,000 visitors a year, three major trailheads and thousands of acres of public lands affected, this project easily fit the bill.”
Vehicle traffic over Teton Pass and use of the federal lands around Highway 22 have increased sharply since the 1990s. The flood of people and recreation use throughout the year has caused conflict, parking congestion and safety issues.
“Use of this area is not going to decrease so we need to develop a solid corridor management plan that looks at the issues holistically from Idaho to Wyoming,” Caribou-Targhee National Forest District Ranger Jay Pence said in the county’s press release.
The Caribou-Targhee and its adjoining national forest, the Bridger-Teton, have been in talks with Teton County, the state of Wyoming, Wyoming Department of Transportation, and advocacy groups like Wyoming Pathways and the Teton Backcountry Alliance over how to balance the demands on Teton Pass.
The $300,000 FLAP grant-funded study is an early step in a long-term effort to modernize infrastructure on Teton Pass.
