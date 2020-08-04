EVANSTON (WNE) — Three people were hospitalized on Saturday, Aug. 1, and a Utah man was arrested following a head-on collision on Interstate 80 just east of Evanston.
According to a Facebook post by Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, three people were transported to Evanston Regional Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four other people were treated and released at the scene.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested 24-year-old Zachary Talbot, of Utah, after he allegedly led law enforcement on a short high-speed chase. WHP Lt. Matt Arnell told the Uinta County Herald that Talbot was clocked going 91 mph as he came up behind a trooper, who slowed down to let the vehicle pass around milepost 17. Once the trooper turned on his emergency lights, Arnell said the suspect increased his speed to about 130 mph.
Arnell said the vehicle, a red Chevrolet Impala, was listed as stolen out of Utah. The chase continued until milepost 13, where Arnell said Talbot exited I-80.
“He proceeded up to exit 13, went up under the interstate then went on the off-ramp on eastbound I-80,” Arnell said, traveling against traffic.
The vehicle collided head-on with an SUV shortly after.
Arnell said Talbot admitted to using heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.