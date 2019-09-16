RIVERTON (WNE) — Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen reported that rising numbers of non-natural deaths in the county are "notable," and cited drugs and alcohol as a key factor.
Stratmoen reported his findings at the Sept. 10 meeting of the Fremont County Commissioners.
In a separate interview, the coroner defined "non-natural deaths" as any fatality resulting from suicide, homicide, accidents, or undetermined causes. In short, any death that results from circumstances other than ill health or old age could be considered non-natural.
By the second week in September in 2018, there had been four deaths by suicide, two by homicide, and 16 that were accidental in nature, for a total of 22 non-natural deaths. This year, however, there were 10 suicides, six homicides, and 25 accidental deaths as of Tuesday, Sept. 10 -- for a total of 41.
The fatal accidents of this year result from seven motor vehicle deaths, six due directly to drug/alcohol toxicity, five falls, two drownings, two deaths by asphyxiation, and one each by carbon monoxide and hypothermia.
With non-natural and natural deaths combined, there had been 94 as of mid-September 2018. As of last Tuesday, there had been 112 for 2019.
The comparatively minimal increase in total deaths from last year to this does not match up, proportionately, with the nearly-double spike in non-natural deaths.
The coroner's report clarifies the majority cause of non-natural fatalities in the county this year: "Including direct toxicity, drug and alcohol related deaths are 65 percent of the total of non-natural deaths," the report states.
