After major exodus, fans of UW men's basketball team deserve answers
From the April 2 Casper Star-Tribune:
A year ago at this time, the future of the University of Wyoming’s men’s basketball program looked bright. After years of disappointing seasons, the team had just completed its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015. It had two stars in Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike, and a coach, Jeff Linder, who appeared to have turned the team’s fortunes around, both in the short and longer terms. Fans were once again filling the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
In October, we learned Maldonado and Ike would be back for another season. A second consecutive appearance in the tournament seemed like a distinct possibility. And then the bottom fell out.
An injury kept Ike off the court for the entire season. Other key contributors suffered a range of maladies, from concussions to illnesses. The losses piled up. Before it was over, the Pokes found themselves at the bottom of the Mountain West standings.
In the weeks following the season, the news somehow got worse. Eight players — most of the team — entered the transfer portal in order to play for other schools. Of those, the most painful departure was Ike, a star with three years of eligibility remaining.
Now, Linder, Athletic Director Tom Burman and the rest of the coaching staff are left to almost start over. But along with rebuilding what had been an exciting and promising team, the university has another order of business: explaining what exactly happened.
In the era of transfer portals, players will leave with more frequency. We don’t begrudge players for making the best choices for themselves, whether that is based on academics or athletics. But any outside observer must be looking at the wave of departures and be curious about why so many players left all at once, rather than wanting to retool and take another stab at success.
So far, we haven’t gotten many answers. But these are fair questions to ask. After all, the people of Wyoming support UW athletics in the stands, with their pocketbooks and with their taxes. Linder, for example, signed a five-year contract last year that guarantees more than $700,000 annually. That makes him one of the highest-paid state employees.
Even beyond the financial considerations, the University of Wyoming represents one of the most important institutions in our state, and huge numbers of Wyomingites follow the school’s various athletic teams. With that support comes an obligation to answer why a season with such promise turned into one that we’ll all want to forget.
It’s worth also discussing what it would take for the university — and the athletic program’s boosters — to incentivize students to stay in Wyoming. Fans want to know what the school’s plan is on this front, too.
We get that in sports, a season doesn’t always go as planned. Injuries can have a huge impact on a team’s fortunes. Sometimes you just get unlucky. But so many departures in such a short time will naturally raise eyebrows. It’s only fair to ask what happened and what’s the plan to get the program back on track.
Slow and steady may be best for P&Z
From the April 3 Cody Enterprise:
The county’s planning and zoning process already spans months. It can be hard to advocate for slowing it down even more.
But there are situations where pumping the brakes seems prudent, such as the current consideration of the Old Faithful RV Park.
The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the park’s site plan on March 15, despite 21 conditions unmet by developer Spencer McBurney. Both audience members and commissioners questioned why the commission was considering such an incomplete application.
Similarly, when the Park County Commissioners considered McBurney’s request to locate part of the RV park in a floodplain on March 21, they raised some important questions — such as “Why develop in a floodplain when there are other alternative locations?” — but ultimately allowed the project to proceed.
County commissioner Lloyd Thiel reasoned that, since the approval of the floodplain development permit was contingent on the body’s eventual approval of the site plan, there was plenty of time to deal with concerns later.
We imagine planning and zoning commissioners had similar thoughts — all conditions on the site plan must be met before development occurs, so why enforce them right now?
We understand this reasoning to a point, but we also agree with nearby landowner Rob Burgin who argued on March 21 that the county commissioners can’t keep waiting until the next meeting to answer important questions about the application.
After all, if these concerns are worth raising in a public meeting — and we believe they are — shouldn’t we be getting answers now?
To be clear, we don’t have a problem with the concept of an RV park in this area, or with development in general. Development is required for the ongoing success of our county; responsible development is even more crucial.
We count on overseers like the planning and zoning commission and the county commissioners to ensure responsible development occurs. And if it takes another meeting or two to do things right, so be it.
— By Stephen Dow
Time to look at chamber's mission
From the March 29 Cody Enterprise:
As the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce begins the search to replace executive director Tina Hoebelheinrich, who resigned this month, it is a good time to reassess the mission of the chamber.
Commerce is defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as the interchange of ideas, expressions or sentiments. A synonym for commerce is business. Therefore, it is essential a chamber of commerce promotes relationships among fellow members.
A chamber of commerce should be a venue for the interchange of ideas for the betterment of business for all members.
For many years, the Cody Chamber of Commerce was known as the Cody Club and met every week in the Cody Club Room at the Cody Auditorium. Last week the chamber returned to the Cody Club Room for the first time in several years.
We are pleased with the return to the Cody Club Room and implore the chamber board and its new director to attempt to schedule regular meetings on a more frequent basis.
There are several impediments to more frequent meetings, which the chamber has struggled to overcome in the past.
The chamber has had difficulty in finding a concessionaire to provide meals and in recruiting speakers on a weekly basis. However, the biggest problem is the declining attendance by chamber members at the meetings.
We recognize we live in a changing world where people would rather have relationships on social media than speak to someone in person.
We implore all chamber members to attend the chamber meetings. That includes bankers, retailers, service industry members, the media – everyone who is a member of the chamber can benefit from meeting with other members.
We are pleased the “Cody Club” has returned to the Cody Club Room and we urge the new executive director and the chamber board to place a high value on face-to-face meetings and make that a top priority.
— By John Malmberg
Town LDR cleanup offers a chance to weigh in on planning code
From the March 29 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
At a superficial glance the term “land development regulations,” aka LDRs, might as well read zzz — a potential snoozefest of planning code, politics and permitting.
In reality, the valley’s LDRs represent a great deal of thought, citizen input, land-use science and, most importantly, community values about how we want the town and county to look with future development.
LDRs spell out things such as green space, building densities and total square feet per acre, Western design vs. modern, parking, heights, street setbacks and signage.
The codes are intended to be updated periodically, but not having done any updates for approximately four years, the Town of Jackson this month embarked on a “cleanup” process. Planners are proposing 86 changes to the existing 554-page set of regulations for development within town limits.
To the average valley resident, this process — which will involve at least seven public meetings — might not be as immediately satisfying as a spring fly-fishing float or an offseason-special dinner with friends at a favorite local restaurant. But for those who care about Jackson’s community character, taking the time to participate in the upcoming reviews and discussions offers a chance to be involved in details that shape Jackson’s neighborhoods.
Should new developments be required to provide more space for snow storage? How about parking? Is there too much or not enough green space around buildings? Should there be more priority given to bike racks or public art? Should planters count as a landscape area? Should planning commissioners live in the community, or should people from outside Teton County be allowed to be on the board and weigh in on town development?
Those are examples of the types of issues that town councilors and — by extension of who they represent — the Jackson community are considering in this year’s LDR updates. Resulting regulations must be clear, specific and predictable enough that money, politics or whims of the day aren’t able to influence decisions. Developers deserve to know exactly what is expected of them when drafting their proposals, and existing homeowners and businesses shouldn’t have to face dramatic and unexpected changes to the character of their neighborhoods because of deviations.
While LDRs can seem technical and minor, they can also add up to conditions that make a neighborhood more or less liveable. The cleanup is aimed at solving problems that have become recognizable over time, and neighbors are already participating. Now is the time to contribute. Read up. Show up. Weigh in.
For information on the LDR cleanup process, proposed changes and upcoming meeting schedules, visit the town’s website at JacksonWy.gov and stay tuned for updates in both the Jackson Hole Daily and News&Guide.
Preserve the unique nature of the Pryor horses
From the March 30 Lovell Chronicle:
Every now and then we human beings, as caretakers of the ecosystem around us, have a chance to do something truly special and long-lasting for the betterment of our corner of the world. Given a chance to be caretakers, it is vital that we do things right to preserve a species that might otherwise fade away.
Such is the case with the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustangs. Sixty years ago, local ranchers and community members fought tooth and nail to preserve the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustangs, calling attention to plans by the federal government to remove the mustangs from the Pryor Mountains and the Big Horn Canyon area.
The effort drew attention not only from wild horse and wildlife advocates but also from regional and national media, as well as Congress. The horses were spared, and in 1968 Congress formed the Pryor Mountain Wild Horse Range – the first public wild horse range.
In the years since, the Bureau of Land Management, charged with managing the horse range, has worked with local wild horse advocates, notably the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center, to care for the horses. It has been a valuable, if not always easy, relationship, a partnership in preservation and management.
From time to time, plans for managing the horse herd come up for renewal, and right now a Preliminary Environmental Assessment for the range is out for public review. The 88-page document includes a revision of the Joint Herd Management Area Plan, which directs management of the range, a proposed amendment to the Resource Management Plan, which governs BLM lands in the region and is closely aligned with the herd management area plan, the 10-year Wild Horse Gather Plan and work to revise and/or adjust the Appropriate Management Level – the number of horses – for the range.
This is all contained in the 88-page environmental assessment.
Over the last 50 to 60 years, advocates like Rev. Floyd Schwieger, John and Lynda Nickle, Hope Ryden, the Tillett family, Nancy Cerroni, Ginger Kathrens and many others have worked and studied and fought for the Pryor Mountain horses. Cerroni and the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustang Center have been at the forefront, recording the horses’ history, following their bloodlines, studying their unique characteristics, educating the public, interpreting the horses for visitors, working with the federal managers and generally loving the horses.
Interest in the Pryor Mountain Wild Mustangs is worldwide, with people from coast to coast, Canada, Europe, Asia, Central and South America and Australia loving, learning about, following and visiting the mustangs. The horses draw huge interest. When this newspaper places a story on the Internet about the Pryor horses, the website hits spike exponentially.
In short, the horses are a huge draw. But even that is not a reason to preserve the horses in the best way possible. The real reason is that the horses are rare and exceptional.
The word unique is thrown around far too often in modern language and has been watered down to mean simply special, when the word should mean one of a kind, distinctive, unequaled. That, in essence, is the Pryor Mountain Horses – unique in the best sense of the word.
As Mustang Center Director of Operations Cerroni puts it, “This is not just another herd of horses.”
As the BLM works to form a new plan for managing these remarkable animals, the agency would do well to consider the very special nature of the mustangs, which have been studied by wild horse experts like Dr. Gus Cothran and are considered to be among the finest examples of Spanish horses anywhere, with their coloration and primitive markings.
Yes, the current proposed alternative in the EA would manage for genetic health, but Cerroni and the Mustang Center worry that the new plan would
manage the horses too generally, not leading to managers working diligently enough to preserve the bloodlines and, thus, the unique coloration, markings and family lineage of the various bands in planned gathers and fertility control.
We agree with Cerroni and the Mustang Center board of directors that the horses must be managed carefully using specialized, rather than standardized, management. That means paying close attention to the unique characteristics of the herd and being extremely diligent to not cull the herd too sharply or remove horses that would end family lines.
The great thing is that the people of the Wild Mustang Center have already done all of the hard work, carefully observing, studying and charting the family lines. They are willing, friendly and learned partners in the management process.
We believe the BLM means well in the management of the horses and the range, but care must be taken to do right by this herd beloved around the world. Listen to the people who know the horses best. Use their expertise. And do what’s right to preserve these Spanish mustangs for future generations.
As the king of Pryor Mountain Mustang advocates Rev. Floyd Schwieger used to say, “It is imperative that we work to preserve this herd of horse, because once it is gone, it is gone forever.”
Amen to that.
— By David Peck
Hopeful WYDOT will seriously consider lowering speed limit
From the March 28 Powell Tribune:
Even as someone who eagerly speeds up to 45 mph just as soon as I pass the sign as I leave work for the day to head to my home near Ralston, I hope the Wyoming Department of Transportation errs on the side of change and considers seriously the city’s request to lower the speed limit on the stretch of west Powell that runs by the new Albertsons.
Judging by what has happened in Cody, where after years of requests and months of studies a plan has formed for a permanent crosswalk near the middle school and a spotlight on Blackburn Street to address the growth of east Cody, I’d say there is reason for hope.
The main caveat to my optimism is that WYDOT is not a department to make changes willy nilly, or to base decisions on anecdotes of close calls, however real and widespread they may be. No, the department’s engineers look for cold, hard facts on whether there is enough traffic in the area to force many drivers to slow down already despite the 45 mph zone.
So, WYDOT spokesman Cody Beers told city council recently that a study will be done once the new shine has started to rub off on Albertsons and traffic levels could be construed as more of the average of what they’ll continue to be. There’s wisdom to that decision and I won’t knock it, but hopefully WYDOT isn’t simply content to take a sample of current conditions and make the decision to do nothing without looking at future potential. Powell is growing and the west side of town around Albertsons is one of the top growth areas, which could lead to more traffic in the future.
Also, many have speculated the addition of Albertsons will eventually lead to the closing of the The Market (formerly known as Mr. D’s) as this town just isn’t big enough for three full-fledged grocery stores. If that occurs, it’s likely at least some of the shoppers who had gone there will migrate to Blair’s and Albertsons, which would thus lead to more future traffic.
It looks like our city leadership is planning well for the future and working to avoid future dangerous situations that a slower speed limit could help mitigate.
And with how well WYDOT responded to concerns in Cody with action, I’m confident the department will give Powell’s request the full consideration it deserves.
— By Zac Taylor
Overwhelming support
From the March 30 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Saturday’s fundraiser cookie jar auction for Tommy Sullivan packed the Hot Springs County Fair Building with auction items and generous community members.
The auction netted the largest amount brought in at one of these local fundraising auctions that continue to prove, over and over, just how caring and giving our community members can be.
Despite the snow storm that again blanketed Hot Springs County, people came from far and near to show their support for Sullivan and his family.
The history of the fundraising cookie jar auctions held in this community can be traced back to 1993.
There were eight high school boys who had been selected to go to the Down Under Bowl in Australia.
Donations were getting pretty hard to come by to send that many young men for a once in a lifetime football game.
John Gerrells was friends not only with the boys, but with their parents as well and the idea of a dinner and “slave auction” came up.
In the meantime, Gerrells read an article where a FFA group had held a cookie jar auction to raise money and it had been an instant hit. The ladies working on the dinner and auction took the idea and ran with it.
“We didn’t think eight cookie jars were going to make much,” Gerrells said, “but I wasn’t sure 50 cookie jars were going to sell.”
Happily, they did, and close to $4,000 was raised that night.
And the cookie jar auction was born.
Gerrells, John and Sandy Holm and countless other volunteers continue to give of their time at fundraiser after fundraiser, and community members continue to dig deep and donate either items or money.
Agencies representing the locations where the cookie jars are held often provide it free of charge. Meals are typically donated or groups raise money to fund the meals. At the event, the meal is then served at no charge, but donations are excepted.
The receivers of this generosity are often overwhelmed by the outpouring of support this little community can muster up.
To all involved, we offer up a big thank you.
As Gerrells himself said, “It’s a fact that we have a very generous community.”
Legislators need to make the most of interim period
From the April 1 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
The nine or 10 months between sessions of the full Wyoming Legislature is meant to be a time of reflection, analysis and preparation.
Reflection on the fate of proposals made during the most recent session, analysis of the state’s greatest needs, and drafting of bills, resolutions and budget requests in preparation for the next session.
If done well, the 10 main standing committees, eight select committees, and various subcommittees and task forces spend time digging deep into the problems faced by Wyoming residents and searching hard for lasting solutions.
The question, of course, is whether that will actually happen. Based on what we heard during the Management Council’s meeting March 23 to authorize interim topics, it could go either way.
Take the topic of energy, for example. Just this week, the Energy Information Agency reported that more electricity was generated in the U.S. from renewables than coal for the first time in 2022. The EIA reported that coal-generated electricity dropped from a peak of almost 50% in 2007 to 23% in 2021 and again to 20% last year.
In light of that report alone, you would think the country’s second-largest energy-producing state would be talking about how to boost the development of wind, solar, hydropower, nuclear and other renewable energy sources. Instead, the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee plans to hold a general discussion of “energy issues that are currently affecting the state, including nuclear energy, mining, coal, oil-and-gas and rare-earth minerals,” as well as carbon dioxide and carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS).
The committee also plans to discuss oil and gas refineries and capacity in Wyoming, which committee co-Chairman Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said he believes will affect gas prices. Mr. Dockstader has to know refinery capacity is only one small piece of the larger puzzle when it comes to how fuel prices are determined.
It’s also a red herring. If state lawmakers truly cared about how much consumers pay for energy, they wouldn’t be forcing utilities in the state to add extremely expensive, unproven CCUS technology to existing coal-fired power plants that are close to retirement.
At the same time, Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, co-chairman of the Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee, told the Management Council that his group wants to see if it can do anything to increase federal coal, oil and gas leasing on public lands. Good luck.
Plus, even those in the industry realize that just because land is leased for energy development doesn’t mean production will automatically take place. It’s true that revenue from federal coal-lease bonus payments has completely dried up, which means hundreds of thousands of dollars that would have gone to K-12 schools and school construction are no longer available. But most experts don’t expect it will ever return, no matter how much the Wyoming Legislature complains about it.
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said, “One of the benefits of this committee is we point out in very specific terms how significant the reduction has been, and we will continue to clarify that, I think, for anybody who wants to pay attention.”
That sounds like finger pointing to us, and more wasted time. We all get it — the Biden administration wants to end our use of fossil fuels, and it took a court order to force the Bureau of Land Management to resume oil and gas lease sales. We have to wonder what Mr. Boner expects us to learn from the committee that we don’t already know and that will help us move forward in a productive way.
The bottom line is it’s time for our state’s leaders to stop putting all of their energy into defending fossil fuel extraction industries and help Wyoming transition to the future.
We have similar concerns about the Select Committee on School Facilities, which plans to consider ways for communities to build their own schools with local funding, if they have the ability to do so. Committee Chairman Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, said this would help “take that burden off the state’s shoulders.”
Once again, Wyoming lawmakers are searching for ways to shirk their responsibility, rather than digging in and doing the difficult work required to turn the state’s economy in a more positive direction. Will the solutions always be popular with the state’s residents? Doubtful. But legislators aren’t elected to score brownie points with their constituents; they’re supposed to be there to do what’s necessary.
It’s not all bad, though. There are some encouraging parts of the interim topics list, including:
The Joint Education Committee will study K-12 mental health issues, including the impacts on student academic performance and well-being, as well as staff recruitment, retention and well-being.
The Joint Revenue Committee will continue to study the possibility of offering more personal property tax relief, along with broadening the sales tax base to pay for it. The committee also will consider an electric generation tax.
The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee will study Interstate 80’s condition and the increasing frequency of winter closures, along with the possibility of a differential fuel tax on diesel to add revenue for repairs to damage caused primarily by large trucks.
The Joint Appropriations Committee will discuss the use of federal COVID-19 relief funds, as well as money from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It also will conduct a review of major maintenance funding for state, college and K-12 school facilities.
Of course, 2024 is a 20-day budget session, and nearly every interim discussion has the potential to impact spending. After socking away $1.4 billion this year, lawmakers must be willing to loosen the purse strings, as needed, to solve some of the state’s largest problems.
As several legislators and Gov. Mark Gordon said going into this year’s general session, wise investments now will pay dividends for future generations. The same can be said for the time spent by lawmakers over the next several months.
David Adler: University of Wyoming transgender lawsuit: Who is a woman?
A federal lawsuit reflective of the nationwide culture wars is challenging the right of a University of Wyoming sorority to induct a transgender woman, raising questions of central importance to the First Amendment Right of Freedom of Association and Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The issues in the suit are likely to be replicated across the nation as the judicial system wrestles with legislative efforts to regulate, distinguish and deny opportunities and rights of the LGBTQ community.
Seven members have filed suit in federal court in Wyoming, asserting that the University of Wyoming chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma and the national office violated the sorority’s mission, purpose and bylaws when it inducted the woman.
Resolution of the lawsuit should hinge on the question of who, precisely, has the authority to determine whether a transgender woman has satisfied the criteria for membership in Kappa Kappa Gamma. The local chapter, backed by the parent organization, has concluded that meets the criteria for membership, a decision grounded in its First Amendment right of Freedom of Association.
Freedom of Association is not enumerated in the Constitution, but it was initially recognized by the Supreme Court in 1876, in United States v. Cruikshank as an implied right, derived from the First Amendment’s guarantee of the “right of the people peaceably to assemble.” The existence of the right of freedom of association is non-controversial, though its scope and contours have inspired debate over the years. In a raft of decisions, the Court has also grounded it in the right to petition government, the right of free speech and privileges and immunities of citizenship. Like all other rights protected by the Constitution — enumerated and implied alike — freedom of association is not absolute but is subject to reasonable limitations requited by substantial public interests.
In a case that lies at the heart of the pervasive cultural wars afflicting our nation, the Supreme Court, in Boy Scouts of America v. Dale (2000), invoked freedom of association to uphold the right of the Boy Scouts to revoke the membership of an assistant scoutmaster after he publicly announced his sexual orientation by leading a gay group at Rutgers University. The Court, in a 5-4 opinion written by Chief Justice William Rehnquist, held that freedom of association gave the Boy Scouts the right to bar “homosexuals” from serving as troop leaders. The Court left to the Boy Scouts the right to determine the criteria that should govern its membership.
The Supreme Court’s ruling in Boy Scouts of America should guide the federal court’s decision in the Wyoming case involving the right of Kappa Kappa Gamma to determine its membership. Judicial deference to the conclusion of both the local chapter and the parent organization, grounded on the rational basis test, that the woman meets the criteria for induction in the sorority, avoids the need for the court to determine whether qualifies as a transgender woman and whether her admission perverts the organizational mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
In Boy Scouts of America, the four dissenters failed in their effort to persuade the majority to engage in a searching analysis of whether the membership of a gay scoutmaster truly compromised the mission, spirit and principles of organization. Chief Justice Rehnquist’s opinion for the Court deferred to the Boy Scouts’ own determination of that question. Otherwise, Rehnquist wrote, the presence of a “homosexual” scoutmaster “would, at the very least, force the organization to send a message, both to the young members and the world, that the Boy Scouts accepts homosexual conduct as a legitimate form of behavior.”
By parity of reasoning, the institution of Kappa Kappa Gamma, rather than disappointed individual members, should be able to determine, on principles of freedom of association, whether induction of a transgender woman is consistent with its organizational principles and message.
Another Supreme Court precedent has a bearing on the sorority case. In Bostock v. Clayton County, in 2022, Justice Neil Gorsuch held for a 6-3 majority that the Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits employers from discriminating against any person because of that person’s “race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.” He wrote: “Discrimination on the basis of homosexuality or transgender status” violates the landmark statute.
The Court’s ruling in Bostock repudiates the plaintiff’s argument in the Wyoming case. While sororities and fraternities retain on freedom of association grounds the right to remain single-sex organizations, they may not, under the reasoning of Bostock, deny admission to a student for reasons of identity. To do that, as Justice Gorsuch held, would violate Title VII’s prohibition against sex discrimination.
The Wyoming sorority case embodies issues that will be raised in lawsuits throughout the nation. The immediate issue before the federal court, the one inflaming the culture wars and one certain to generate controversy grounded in emotions and politics, is clear: Who decides if a transgender inductee qualifies as a woman?
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
