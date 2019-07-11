THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — The hail and wind storm that ravaged Hot Springs County July 1 caused severe damage to area homes, businesses and vehicles.
Contractors, automotive, and roofing businesses are flocking to Thermopolis to help with repairs. Many have set up temporary business locations in town to better serve the community.
Local businesses are also scrambling to repair the seemingly endless amount of damage.
Initial estimates put damages well over a million dollars, unlike anything experienced in Hot Springs County for several decades.
The current situation has some citizens wondering why the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hasn't stepped in to offer help.
According to Hot Springs County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Gordon, FEMA offers assistance when uninsured damage goes over one million dollars.
The majority of the damaged business, homes and vehicles in the county are insured. The damage to the few uninsured properties will probably not reach a million dollars.
