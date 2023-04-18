Powell man pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old
CODY (WNE) — “This is an inexcusable tragedy, Mr. Getzfreid,” Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson said moments before Jason Getzfreid, 29, of Powell pleaded guilty to murdering his four-month-old child during a change of plea hearing April 12.
“A child, only four months old, died in your care,” Simpson said. “A totally innocent person who never even had a chance of life, dead because of your incompetence and willful indifference.”
During the hearing, a plea agreement was reached that amended Getzfreid’s charge from murder in the first degree to murder in the second degree. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve between 30 and 35 years in a state prison.
The baby died Aug. 27, 2021 after being transported from Powell Valley Healthcare to a hospital in Salt Lake City.
After pleading guilty, Getzfreid described the events that led to his baby’s death.
He said the baby had started fussing, and he tried to give her a pacifier and swaddle her but then realized she needed a diaper change.
“Before I picked her up to check her diaper, I asked her what her problem was, and I started shaking her,” he said. “[And] she started crying worse.”
Getzfreid said he then set the baby on the couch, but “when I reached over, she rolled or fell or something and hit the floor. That’s when she went limp and unresponsive.”
“I didn’t mean to cause harm to my daughter,” he said later.
Simpson granted the plea agreement despite his own objections.
“I’m not a party to the plea agreement,” he said. “It’s inexplicable to take a life and not have to pay more in terms of the life of the perpetrator.”
This story was published on April 18, 2023.
AARP Wyoming seeks to honor state’s top volunteer over age 50
SHERIDAN (WNE) — AARP is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service, which honors 50+ Wyomingites who are sharing their experience, talent and skills to enrich the lives of their community members.
Nominations for this year’s award will be accepted through July 15 at the AARP Wyoming State Office. Nomination forms are available by contacting Avery Yak at ayak@aarp.org, or on the web at aarp.org/AndrusAward.
Nominations will be evaluated by the AARP Wyoming State Office based on how the volunteer’s work has improved the community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers.
The state office will then pair down the list of nominees to three finalists. The public will then be asked to vote for the state Andrus Award winner by “liking,” and “sharing,” a video of their favorite nominee posted on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page.
AARP Wyoming will make a $500 donation to a non-profit in the name of the person who nominated the Andrus Award winner.
AARP Wyoming Andrus Award for Community Service nominees must meet the following eligibility requirements:
• Nominees must be 50 years or older.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must have been performed on a volunteer basis, without pay. Volunteers receiving small stipends to cover the costs associated with the volunteer activity are eligible.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose.
• The achievements, accomplishments, or service on which the nomination is based must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer.
• Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service may not be considered.
• Couples or partners who perform service together are also eligible; however, teams are not eligible.
• This is not a posthumous award.
This story was published on April 17, 2023.
Wind River Basin snowpack well above the median
LANDER (WNE) — The Natural Resources Conservation Service is reporting increases of from seven to 10 points in the Snow Water Equivalent in the Wind River and Sweetwater River basins this week over last week.
The Wind River Basin is now showing the snowpack at 124% of the median, while the Sweetwater River Basin is now at a whopping 147% of the 30-year median.
The Bighorn River Basin grew by three points to 111% of the median.
This story was published on April 15, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.