JACKSON (WNE) — Eastbound trailers was outlawed on Teton Pass starting Tuesday, a month earlier than usual due to safety concerns along the steep grade.
Violators risk a $435 fine, the Wyoming Department of Transportation warned.
“Our concerns lie mostly with the eastbound traffic on the east side of the pass, given the steep grade, topography and accident history,” WYDOT District Engineer Keith Compton said in a statement.
Though the scheduled seasonal closure typically starts Nov. 15, WYDOT decided to shut down the pass to eastbound trailer traffic a month earlier. The decision comes after the Teton Pass vehicle arrestor — meant to safely capture out-of-control vehicles heading into Wilson — failed to stop a pickup pulling a trailer loaded with logs Sept. 10. The arrestor has been out of commission since the accident, which remains under investigation.
On Sept. 30, with the arrestor closed, an out-of-control potato truck departing from Sugar City, Idaho, plowed into a storage shed near the base of Teton Pass after its brakes failed. The truck was 17,000 pounds over the weight limit, a violation that carries a $655 fine, Wyoming Highway Patrol Lieutenant Matt Brackin said.
