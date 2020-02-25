The steep hike leading up to the first overlook at Devils Tower has prevented some people from taking a more in-depth look at the nation's first national monument.
The National Park Service will soon begin work on about $3.9 million in facility and trail accessibility improvements to give some people a chance to get a closer look.
Once the work is done, visitors will be able to walk a trail that is accessible up to the first overlook. Now, the trail is very steep and is not accessible for those in wheelchairs or have physical limitations, said Nick Myers, chief of interpretation at Devils Tower.
Devils Tower is one of several sites to be chosen by the Parks Service to undergo comprehensive accessibility improvements through the Targeted Accessibility Improvement Program.
Access to the visitor’s center and trail to the base of the Tower will be improved and brought up to federal accessibility laws and regulations. The work also will consist of upgrades to the parking lots and walkways, the addition of accessible restrooms and a redesign of visitor center exhibits and signs along the Tower's trail, according to the National Park Service.
Funding for the $3.9 million work had been saved and comes from a myriad of sources, including a portion of the park's entrance fees.
"It's been a long time planned and a long time coming to make sure that all these funding sources came together for us," Myers said.
The project will be done in three phases:
- Phase one: Visitor center area walkways, parking area and restroom
- Phase two: The lower portion of the Tower access trail. trailhead plaza and new vault restroom
- Phase three: The upper portion of the Tower access trail, interpretive plazas and accessible overlook
Work is expected to begin this week, weather depending.
Specific project deadlines will be released as work progresses. But while the wet season may impact the early phases of construction, at this point officials are feeling optimistic that everything will be done in November, Myers said.
Devils Tower will remain open during the work, but visitors could experience delays entering the park, especially with increased traffic congestion near the visitor’s center.
Construction will pause during motorcycle rally week in Sturgis, South Dakota, Aug. 7-16.
During construction, visitors will be encouraged to get there during off-peak hours — peak hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — to avoid heavier congestion, Myers said.
There has not been significant work done at Devils Tower since the mid-1950s with the creation of Mission 66. The goal of that program was to improve park facilities in time for the National Park Service's 50th birthday in 1966.
