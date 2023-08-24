BUFFALO — If the U.S. Congress doesn't pass new legislation to make permanent pay increases for federal wildland firefighters, many could face a major drop in pay by the end of September, according to the U.S. Forest Service. That possibility has federal wildland firefighter advocacy groups and a federal union worried that up to one-third of firefighters could quit the profession to seek other work.
"It's totally on everybody's mind," said T.J. Stender, the leader of the Blacktooth Wildland Fire Module, a multipurpose wildland fire-fighting unit based in the Powder River Ranger District of the Bighorn National Forest. Stender is a 12-year veteran of fighting fires across the U.S.
"A lot of the time we are out of service and busy dealing with other stuff, but a lot of the guys are trying to figure out what the outcome looks like," he said of the pay cliff. "Anyone who has wages about to be affected is thinking about it."
Sara Evans Kirol, a public affairs officer and member of the Tongue District recreation staff, said that if pay decreases, the forest would struggle with firefighter recruitment, especially because housing costs are so high in Buffalo. She said that current fire employees would have to contend with cost-of-living increases and child care costs.
She said that firefighters would lose from $500 to $700 per paycheck if Congress doesn't act by the end of September, with the drops in pay greatest for those at lower grade levels.
“We know avoiding this pay cliff is imperative for retaining and recruiting the federal wildland firefighting workforce,” Evans Kirol said in an email.
“Federal wildland firefighters must be offered competitive salaries and the pay and improved working conditions they do deserve.”
In 2021 the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of the Interior received $600 million in the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation to help boost wildland firefighter pay. The agencies issued guidance to ensure that no wildland firefighter is paid less than $15 an hour, while many wildland firefighters also received pay increases of up to $20,000 annually.
The departments also used the funding to transform seasonal firefighting positions into full-time roles and provide more benefits.
The money was meant to compensate federal firefighters at similar levels to their state counterparts.
Federal wildland firefighters are compensated significantly less than those working in state fire agencies. According to a study by the University of Washington wildland firefighters in Colorado, Washington, Oregon and California, federal wildland firefighters received on average 33% less in pay than their state counterparts.
But after nearly two years, the money set aside in the infrastructure legislation is projected to run out in September, with possible dire consequences for wildland firefighters and federal firefighting capabilities.
In July a bipartisan group of senators introduced the Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act in the U.S. Senate. The legislation would make permanent wildland firefighter basic pay increases, while also introducing premium pay for all first responders.
On Aug. 8, the House introduced a companion bill. President Joe Biden also sent a supplemental funding request to Congress to implement pay reform for wildland firefighters.
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., is a cosponsor of the Senate bill and has long been an advocate for wildland firefighter pay and more intensive management of federal lands to reduce fire risk. Co-sponsors include Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., among others.
“For years, wildland firefighters have been asked to do too much for too little. These brave heroes must be compensated for risking their lives to protect forests and communities in Wyoming and across the West,” Barrasso said in an email. “Our bipartisan Wildland Firefighter Paycheck Protection Act has broad support. We'll continue to fight to advance this critical legislation soon, so our firefighters are properly compensated for their hard work and bravery.”
This story was published on August 24, 2023.
(2) comments
Unbelievable!!! Our fearless leaders in the DC “Swamp” (Democrats proposing radical social spending plans and Republicans sit by idly and do nothing) seem only to focus on tax breaks for high-income households in blue states; a super-sized welfare state, discouraging work; price controls that destroy our innovative spirit; Green New Deal items like “environmental justice” college programs and “tree equity”; an array of anti-investment tax hikes; etc. Our legislative body should focus their federal sending plans on core priorities by eliminating wasteful boondoggles throughout the budget and tax code; and improving the economy by getting government out of the way. And in this case, pay our Federal Fire-Fighters (all of whom are brave volunteers) competitive salaries. Perhaps individuals like Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy would sing a different tune if the fires were raging in their backyards.
Hilarious Fox News word salad, but blue states pay for red state welfare, and Republicans focus on tax breaks for the wealthy. However we can all agree that our firefighting men and women deserve more pay, especially in a world where climate change is producing more fires and disasters every year.
