CHEYENNE (WNE) – Fourth-generation Wyomingite and small business owner Donna Rice announced her campaign Friday for the GOP nomination in the Wyoming race for United States Senate.
“America was founded on the ideas of liberty and personal responsibility,” Rice said in a statement. “These are two of the key principles that make our country great. I believe Wyoming is filled with that same spirit of hard work, independence, less government and strong families. I want to make sure America, and Wyoming, never lose these values, and that is why I have decided to run for the Republican nomination to the United States Senate.”
Rice is an attorney and small business owner who lives in Casper. She attended Casper College, University of Wyoming, and University of Denver, College of Law.
“I am a Christian, who is pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump,” Rice said. “I supported the president from day one and will have his back in Washington. We must fight back against the ‘Socialist Squad’ who is seeking to change America as we know it – and not for the better. Along with life and the Second Amendment, religious liberty, property rights, farming and ranching, border security and national security will all be top priorities of mine when I go to Washington and represent the great people of Wyoming.”
