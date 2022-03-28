Cyberattack at Kronos meant hospital staff paid late, others were overpaid
CHEYENNE (WNE) — More than 2,000 employees were affected when the software that Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and its overall health system uses for timekeeping and processing payroll was targeted by a larger scale phishing ransomware attack.
This incident caused about 55% of CRMC employees to be overpaid and to have to later reimburse their employer for money they were incorrectly paid that was not really owed to the staffers. Others, about 45%, were underpaid, and the hospital was making good on their full paychecks.
Some of the systems that CRMC uses for human resources and related issues were down for several months, as the software vendor worked to fully fix all of its systems.
Software company Kronos’ workforce management system, Kronos Private Cloud, went down on Dec. 11. This KPC outage affected 15,000 employers in the U.S. and worldwide, according to a written statement from Cheyenne Regional’s Joanna Vilos, its chief human resources officer.
While Kronos was down, Vilos said, the health system’s payroll department manually processed paychecks for its employees over five pay cycles. Kronos again became fully functional in early March, the statement said.
When Cheyenne Regional could access the payroll system, it “immediately began reconciling all employees’ paychecks,” Vilos said.
No personal employee information was compromised in the attack, she said, thanks to CRMC’s “robust set of policies and practices against cyberattacks.”
This story was published on March 27, 2022.
Teton County crackdown on telework effectively disbands COVID-19 response team
JACKSON (WNE) — After allowing remote work as an exception during the pandemic, Teton County is enforcing a return to in-person work that is already disrupting a key sector of the Teton County Health Department by effectively shutting down the department’s COVID-19 response team, which has worked remotely throughout the pandemic.
Health department staff sent a letter Monday to county commissioners explaining that the shift, effective March 25, essentially makes it impossible for them to continue in their positions.
“A policy decision of this significance and made on this time scale places employees in an extremely difficult position, erodes employee morale, and would have implications for the County’s ability to retain several qualified and dedicated employees, an issue it already struggles with,” said the letter signed by seven employees.
County employees were allowed to continue working remotely if they shifted to contractor status, the letter states, but the affected employees called that option “dubious.”
Although the county reportedly offered a $1/hour pay increase if staff became contractors, the shift would also bring an additional tax burden of 7.65%, effectively resulting in a reduction in pay, staff noted.
The COVID response team was created during the pandemic and as such doesn’t have office space in the county health department building. Many of its members only joined because they could work from the safety and comfort of home.
One of the letter’s signatories, case manager Wendy Baylor, a registered nurse, told the Daily she wouldn’t consider becoming a contractor and will instead resign from case management.
Board of County Commissioners’ Administrator Alyssa Watkins said via email: “I believe the county’s COVID-19 response team has done and will continue to do an exemplary job of managing our local response to the pandemic!”
This story was posted on March 26, 2022.
