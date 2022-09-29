CASPER (WNE) — The female peregrine falcon at the center of a dispute over development in Sinks Canyon State Park died this summer, likely from disease, along with her two chicks, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday.
Peregrine falcons tend to return with their monogamous mates to the same nesting territory each year. This mating pair, though only one of several to claim territory inside the park, has garnered particular interest from the public.
“They’re highly visible to any tourist,” said Rene Schell, the Lander region information and education specialist for Game and Fish.
But Sinks Canyon is also a popular rock climbing destination.
One of the pair’s nesting sites — the spot they chose both this year and last — sits atop a cliff where state officials considered installing an assisted climbing system, or via ferrata, to attract families and less experienced climbers to the park.
The idea became a divisive one in Lander, exciting some and incensing others, with opponents citing the cultural value of the proposed location alongside the risk of disturbing a historically vulnerable keystone species.
Wary of disturbing the falcons, officials sent up a drone, and then a volunteer climber, only after they were confident the nest had failed — a common occurrence among raptors, Schell said. She estimated the birds had been dead for a month.
From the agency’s perspective, the via ferrata was a manageable addition, at least for the falcons. Officials deemed plans to close the climbing route if the falcon pair nested nearby a satisfactory way to protect them from human disturbance.
Bob Oakleaf, a retired Game and Fish wildlife biologist who led community pushback against the original plan, believes conservation should be valued over recreation in Sinks Canyon.
This story was published on Sept. 29, 2022.
