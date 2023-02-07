Susie McMurry set an example for how support your community
From the Feb. 5 Casper Star-Tribune:
It would be hard to live in Casper for any length of time and not benefit from the generosity of Susie McMurry. Perhaps you exercise at the city’s YMCA, which is now housed in a clean, well-equipped building. Perhaps your children go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which is stocked with technology and activities for both children and teens. Or maybe you received care at Wyoming Medical Center, which underwent a major renovation and improvement project a decade ago.
All of these places, and many others in Casper and Wyoming, were supported by Susie McMurry. She gave generously during her life and helped lead fundraising campaigns that encouraged others to give generously as well. She contributed in ways large and small. While we witnessed the capital campaigns to construct gleaming new buildings here, she also quietly assisted individuals. A family whose car had broken down and couldn’t afford to pay for repairs. An upstart nonprofit that needed a boost.
Susie died Saturday at age 76 after a lifetime battle with diabetes. We mourn her passing and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. But we can also smile while thinking of how much our community, and our state, benefitted from her decision to devote so much of her life to making Wyoming a better place to live.
Susie was born in Casper, but grew up in the small communities of Elk Mountain and Hanna. She returned to Casper for college and worked for a time as a schoolteacher. She met and married her husband, Mick, here.
Mick led the development of Jonah Field, and his success in natural gas made the McMurrys one of the state’s wealthiest families. They had the means to live wherever they wanted, to pursue whatever ends they wished. Those chose to remain in Casper and pursue what would become a legacy of kindness and generosity.
Philanthropy was important to both Mick and Susie. But friends say it was Susie who directed those efforts. Her focus was always on helping individual people rather than getting her name engraved on a building. The McMurrys were major supporters of the University of Wyoming and helped the school’s athletics department grow into the powerhouse it is today. But when the pandemic hit in 2020, their concern, friends say, was with making sure individual student athletes were supported while they were navigating an uncertain time far from home.
Those who knew Susie before the couple’s financial success say money didn’t change her. She remained humble and modest. One friend remembered a potluck where Susie arrived with the same old crockpot the couple had bought when they got married.
Another remembered that seeking financial support for a project meant finding time to talk to Susie when she wasn’t volunteering at Wyoming Medical Center.
Susie also set an example for grace during difficult times. When Mick died by suicide in 2015, she showed a quiet strength as our community mourned with her. And she carried on with her good work, leading fundraising campaigns, appearing at events and, above all, helping those who needed it the most.
Casper enjoys a reputation for giving. That reputation owes much to Susie McMurry. What better tribute to Susie than to follow her example and help those in need, support our community however we can and practice kindness each day.
Speak out, but do so respectfully
From the Feb. 6 Cody Enterprise:
The months-long discussion on a proposed cell phone tower in Wapiti has been a model for what public discussion should be, and what it shouldn’t.
First, let’s focus on the positives: Over the last few months, Wapiti Valley residents have shown up en masse to advocate for what they believe is best for their community.
This should not be taken for granted. Many individuals have to take time away from work or family to speak out at these daytime meetings. Because of this, many critical discussions on the city or county level often receive very little public input.
The citizens of Wapiti understand that engaged discussion at local meetings is the only way to make real, lasting change, and we applaud them for that.
But it is easy, when discussing contentious topics, for conversations to become too heated, and for decorum and decency to vanish.
That has certainly been an issue in the Wapiti discussions.
Throughout the county commission and planning and zoning discussions, Wapiti residents have had to be repeatedly reminded of the rules of decorum due to frequent clapping and interruption of Horizon Tower representatives.
In addition, during the county planning and zoning meeting, several Wapiti residents attacked the integrity of planning commission member Richard Jones and asked him to recuse himself from the vote.
We can’t imagine that having his integrity attacked in a public meeting was a pleasant experience for Jones, or for any volunteer board member who gets caught in the crossfire of these controversial conversations.
So, by all means, speak out and advocate for your community, but do so with respect, kindness and decorum. And remember that the board members you’re speaking with are not the enemy, but share your love for Park County and your passion to do right by it.
— By Stephen Dow
Why was Idaho firm selected?
From the Feb. 1 Cody Enterprise:
We don’t question the need for the city of Cody to hire a public information officer/communication consultant.
The city as well as many entities need improved communication with the citizens of Cody. Transparency and communication in government are always beneficial to good relationships with the public. And there definitely is a need for enhanced communication from all city departments to Cody residents.
However, we do question why the $86,000 the city is going to pay for that service has to be spent out-of-state.
Three of the four public relations firms that submitted proposals to the city were from out-of-state, but one of them was from Sheridan.
While these were the only four firms submitting proposals, there are other public relations firms in the state and qualified individuals as well.
Undoubtedly Atlas Strategic Communications of Idaho, the firm that was hired, has more experience working with communities the size of Cody and most likely that was the deciding factor in the choice.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall said, “The whole idea from a long-term point of view would be to ultimately bring up a staff member to do it.”
That maybe should have been the first option.
If that is the goal, perhaps the city should have looked to hire a communications specialist who would live in Cody and keep that $86,000 circulating with the businesses here at home rather than in Idaho.
Is Wyoming really so bereft of talent that government entities must go out-of-state to find people who know how to communicate?
We don’t believe that is the case and we believe Wyoming companies, when qualified, should have preference over out-of-state firms. There definitely is a need for enhanced communication from all city departments to Cody residents.
Perhaps the first order of business for the Idaho public relations firm should be to defend and explain the decision by the city to hire an out-of-state firm rather than hire locally.
— By John Malmberg
Tails are wagging for dog park decision
From the Feb. 3 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
If dogs attended public meetings, howls of approval would be echoing off the mountainsides.
The Jackson Town Council deserves a round of “appawse” for approving town’s first permanent, off-leash dog park.
After years of debate and pushback from neighbors near other town parks, the decision to approve a 6,500-square-foot fenced dog zone at Miller Park hits the mark.
Adjacent primarily to commercial businesses, ample public parking and restrooms, Miller Park serves as a central point in town, and is walkable from the Town Square for visitors and locals.
We look forward to this year-round amenity for furry friends and their owners to socialize. Dogs and people deserve community, and it’s long past time to have a dedicated, safe, year-round space for pups to play off leash.
A tip of the hat to school bus drivers
Feb. 2 Lovell Chronicle:
This is the time of year when we doff our hats to the folks who take our school kids from event to event: our bus drivers.
Hollywood has made fun of bus drivers as hapless victims of rowdy school kids hell bent on raising as much havoc as possible during a simple ride to school, and indeed, some routes surely do enjoy their share of hijinks.
But Hollywood aside, where drivers really shine is on long road trips for sporting events and a variety of other activities. Games and music, ag or academic events are on a fixed schedule, mostly, and thus every effort is made to get the students to the site, lest everything be rescheduled or cancelled. And activity bus drivers – and route drivers, as well – are worth their weight in gold as they ply the sometimes snowy and oftentimes icy highways across Wyoming.
Many events are held in far-away places like Cheyenne or, at best, Casper, and the routes to these places seem to suffer from some of the worst conditions, mainly caused by the wind that comes with many storms – and persists seemingly day after day. The old name for Interstate 80 across southern Wyoming is the “Snow Chi Minh” Trail after the Ho Chi Minh supply route used during the Vietnam War.
Just this week, as a frigid winter storm hit the region, buses were taking students to the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, the all-school Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament in Riverton and numerous basketball games across the state. When State Spirit in Casper had to be postponed Friday, many teams delivered by intrepid bus drivers were already there and had to turn around and come home.
Most of the teams, at least 42, by our count, made it to the huge Ron Thon tournament Friday, returning home Saturday evening, but some 30 scheduled basketball dates (with multiple games) were postponed or cancelled last weekend, most of them on Saturday.
Locally, it made sense for Rocky Mountain and Big Horn to cancel Saturday’s non-conference basketball game in Big Horn, which would have required Rocky to top the mountain in questionable conditions and/or wait for highways to open.
But Lovell fans are scratching their heads about the postponement of Saturday’s Lovell-Thermopolis basketball games when Thermop declined to make the trip through the Basin – no mountain passes or canyons to traverse. And the decision was made Friday morning, about 24 hours before the buses would travel. It seems transportation policy differs from district to district, with some being more cautious than others.
On the other hand, think of the 44-car pileup on I-80 that happened Saturday in Carbon County. The interstate was closed in both directions. We’re certainly glad we don’t live along the Snow Chi Minh Trail.
Taking students to events in oftentimes unpredictable Wyoming weather requires planning, study, communication and sometimes a bit of courage, but for all districts, safety is primary. We appreciate the drivers of the big, yellow buses who keep our kids safe week after week, the transportation directors who make the tough decisions and the maintenance crew members who make sure the buses work well and can operate in sometimes frigid temperatures.
The next time you pass a school bus on the highway, give the driver a salute. We appreciate them.
— By David Peck
Respect the system
From the Feb. 2 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
The News Letter Journal has always sought to provide facts about crimes committed in Weston County in cooperation with the courts, county attorneys and law enforcement officials who have been responsible for dispensing justice here.
Those who have accused us of “playing it safe” over the years have actually gotten it right. Coverage of courts and crime is tricky, and often expensive, and in the vast majority of cases this newspaper has elected to wait until a conviction has occurred before we print stories about some of the serious crimes that have occurred here.
There have been rare exceptions for high-profile cases that involve an unusual level of public interest — because the crime was highly visible or the offense was particularly serious. In those cases, NLJ will report when arrests are made and keep readers informed at various stages through the legal process, but we will always do so carefully and have always restricted our reporting to things that can be found in the public record.
We err on the side of caution because we do not want our reporting to hinder an investigation or prosecution, or worse yet, infringe on the rights of the victim or the accused.
Wyoming law also requires restraint in reporting on some of these crimes as an extra buffer to ensure fairness in the system and protect the rights of individuals. In some instances the identity of a person arrested for an alleged crime isn’t made available to the public until an accused defendant is actually bound over from circuit court to district court. (See Wyoming Statute 16-2-319)
We understand that delays in reporting can be frustrating for a community when news of an arrest for a serious crime begins to circulate in our small town. We also believe that depriving the public of factual information about serious crimes — and the investigations and prosecutions that occur because of them — can be just as detrimental as a premature release of information.
Without actual facts to chew on, the public will start to rely on rumors and gossip that could mistakenly involve (and actually harm) people who aren’t involved in the incident in either way. The rumors and gossip that fill a void created by a lack of facts can also pose a threat to the county’s ability to hold a fair trial, so we share a duty with local justice officials to keep you informed in a timely manner.
We are aware that an arrest has been made in Weston County recently that has raised concerns among many of our readers, and at the request of the Weston County attorney the News Letter Journal chose not to report on the case in this issue.
We intend to provide information about the arrest and alleged crime in our next edition.
NWC fans, athletes and coaches did well to stay calm in tense situation
From the Jan. 31 Powell Tribune:
That could have been a lot worse.
A Northwest College men’s basketball game against Casper College on Jan. 21 ended with a scuffle that, if not for the leadership of most of the coaches and the good decision making of most of the players and students, could have turned into a knock-down, drag-out, bench-clearing brawl.
The Casper College assistant coach who ran at Trappers at the end of the home OT win has been let go and a Casper player who hit a student fan will likely be suspended, but otherwise most everyone knew to step back, let the hot tempers boil over.
It was a sign of sportsmanship from most of the players that many professionals could learn a lot from.
And as a former high school athlete, I understand the passions and anger that can make you forget the consequences of your actions and look to take a cheap shot or start a fight when a game you really want isn’t going your way. It takes a mindset often foreign to young people to not let those emotions take over.
After all, NWC President Lisa Watson said they like to see the passion from Trappers fans, it’s what can make the Cabre Gym a fun place to be, and it surely helps the players when the fans are into it.
And a matchup between Casper and Powell community colleges is a natural rivalry, especially when a former Casper star is shooting lights out for the Trappers in the win.
Rivalries are fun, but it’s best they stay friendly. As with Cody vs Powell rivalry games, students and other fans can yell and scream for their team, but when it’s over they’ll chat with friends on the other side. That’s a rivalry at its best, and that’s hopefully what games against Casper College will look like in the future.
Don’t let anger lead to an incident which threatens to overshadow a thrilling game.
— By Zac Taylor
We enjoy receiving your letters to the editor
From the Feb. 2 Thermopolis Independent Record:
Our opinion page allows for letters to the editor, which we enjoy receiving, because we consider them an important part of our paper. We want our readers to have a say on issues and happenings in our community.
This week we have a letter to the editor in response to the Joint Powers Water District reorganization article that ran in last week’s edition. We thank the authors for keeping it civil as they express their opinion on this important issue. We also thank them for reading our paper.
Our goal is to inform our readers on a variety of issues, topics and events in Hot Springs County. We attend public meetings and report to you, the public, an overview of what transpired during those meetings.
Letters to the editor in response to articles that have been published in the IR let us know we are doing our job. Letter writer’s are using this page as the community forum it is meant to be.
We encourage you to participate in the process. There are several topics to choose from, many that are currently affecting our community as well as the state and nation.
Why not take the time to have your say? Just please keep it real and for goodness sake keep it civil, this is not your run of the mill social media page where anything goes.
Legislature’s midterm grade shows room for improvement
From the Feb. 4 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
It could be worse, but it could be a whole lot better.
That’s our quick take away from analyzing the first half of the 67th Wyoming Legislature’s general session. At this midpoint of the planned 37-day gathering at the state Capitol, some things are going well, some not so much, and a lot of outcomes remain uncertain.
Before we get into our midterm grades, let’s look at things from the 30,000-foot view. Before the session started Jan. 10, we said we hoped the 93 legislators gathering this year in Cheyenne would do what’s best for the state’s residents as a whole, work hard to avoid harmful legislation and keep their eyes on the future.
What we’ve seen so far, though, is a large group of newbies who got elected based on their far-right promises to constituents butting up against an ever-so-slight majority of more moderate Republicans and a literal handful of Democrats in each chamber. Thankfully, these disagreements have been civil so far, but it’s clear social issues continue to be the focus for many of the people elected to do what’s best for average Wyoming residents.
Although we haven’t conducted a scientific poll, we don’t think the majority believe the most pressing issues facing legislators are whether teachers and librarians should face criminal charges for making certain books available, whether someone living in a household must be a blood relative in order to drop off their whole family’s absentee ballots in a drop box or whether Wyoming has its own virtual currency.
They need health insurance for themselves and their family. They need property tax relief so they can cover the higher costs of necessities brought on by inflation. They need a fully funded suicide prevention hotline and affordable, accessible mental health care; scholarships for nontraditional students so they can earn a living wage; and enough well-paid, satisfied K-12 teachers to give their children the best education possible.
At this midpoint of the session, the jury is still out on whether these needs will be met, or whether residents will look back on 2023 as another missed opportunity for the Wyoming Legislature.
From where we sit, here’s how things look so far:
The supplemental budget
Midterm grade: 20 out of 25
Key measures of success: Funds programs to help average Wyoming residents; avoids draconian cuts to state services; boosts pay for state employees and compensation for retirees; balances long-term savings with wise expenditures.
Reasons for the score: We’re encouraged by what we’ve seen so far, including discussion of budget amendments this week in each chamber. Going into the session, the Joint Appropriations Committee proposed spending more and saving less than Gov. Mark Gordon recommended in his supplemental budget proposal.
However, we’re discouraged by the penny-pinching approach lawmakers have taken on several key issues so far, including the trust fund to provide long-term revenue for the state’s suicide prevention hotline.
Medicaid expansion
Midterm grade: 10 out of 20
Key measures of success: Wyoming lawmakers finally vote to accept federal funding to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 low-income residents.
Reasons for the score: As of the end of this week, House Bill 80 had not been discussed by the full House of Representatives, and Monday is the deadline for committee of the whole in a bill’s house of origin.
If this critical issue fails to get the discussion it deserves, the blame will fall squarely on the shoulders of House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, who has the power to decide which bills get heard and which ones don’t.
The majority of Wyomingites support the expansion of Medicaid eligibility to the estimated 19,000 residents who fall in the insurance gap by making too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to afford ACA marketplace insurance. To have the issue die for lack of a full debate would be shameful, to say the least, especially for those lawmakers who claim to be followers of Jesus Christ, who taught his disciples to care “for the least of these.”
Mental health services and suicide prevention
Midterm grade: 10 out of 15
Key measures of success: Permanent funding is approved for the state’s 24-7 suicide prevention lifeline, and Wyoming joins interstate compacts for psychologists and licensed professional counselors.
Reasons for the score: There’s still time for lawmakers to get a better grade in this key area, but the House voting to strip all funding from the suicide prevention hotline trust fund wasn’t a good start. House Bill 65 is now in the Senate, which has a chance to add some money to the account, even if it’s not the full $40 million that was proposed.
Meanwhile, SF 10 and SF 26 — the interstate compact bills — have both passed through the House and are waiting for consideration by the Senate. They would allow remote access to mental health providers from out of state, as well as let in-state providers offer services outside state lines. This is important because many remote areas lack a local mental health service provider.
There are a few other bills related to mental health and suicide prevention, but time will tell whether they pass and whether they will have the potential to reduce the nation’s highest per-capita suicide rate.
Financial support for local governments
Midterm grade: 8 out of 10
Key measures of success: Either through the supplemental budget or via individual bills, legislators boost financial support for cities, towns and counties statewide.
Reasons for the score: House Bill 185 passed the House this week, and it heads to the Senate. As amended on third reading, it would give local governments an extra $26.25 million for the biennium. However, local governments are facing the same inflationary pressures as everyone else, while also struggling to pay employees enough to keep them from leaving for private industry.
In a year where the state is sitting on a massive, unanticipated influx of cash, it’s obvious lawmakers could do more to provide some relief, especially to small towns with few options for generating their own revenue.
Maintain/increase support for ALL Wyoming residents
Midterm grade: 7 out of 10
Key measures of success: Whether it’s election reform or juvenile justice funding, state lawmakers need to find ways to benefit ALL Wyoming residents, not just those they agree with.
Reasons for the score: The House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted 6-3 on Jan. 20 to kill HB 49, which would have given municipalities the option of testing ranked-choice voting in local elections. And, as previously mentioned, Medicaid expansion hasn’t had a floor vote in the House, plus a proposal to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for a year also has stalled out.
Avoiding harmful legislation
Midterm grade: 4 out of 10
Key measures of success: No bills are passed that harm any segment of the population in any way.
Reasons for the score: It was tempting to make this a zero, but since nothing has received final approval yet, there’s still hope. Although there are many bills that could be considered harmful, all you have to do is look at those related to gender identity to see the bias many Wyoming lawmakers have against LGBTQ+ residents.
Senate File 133 would bar most transgender girls from participating in high school sports; SF 111 would make gender dysphoria treatment a felony; and SF 117 would prevent teachers in kindergarten through third grade from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity. All of these bills should be killed or vetoed by Gov. Gordon.
Civility
Midterm grade: 10 out of 10
Key measures of success: Elected officials refrain from name-calling and show each other respect, regardless of how much they disagree.
Reasons for the score: Unlike last year, so far, there have been no reports of legislators calling each other names, “accidentally” bumping into one another, verbally threatening each other or intimidating lobbyists. Obviously, we hope that continues.
All of this adds up to 69 out of a possible 100 points, which is a high “D” on most grading scales — not great, but better than the 52 points lawmakers earned at the midpoint of last year’s budget session.
Of course, last year’s score remained an “F” until the end. This year, there’s potential for it to rise to a “C” or better. The question is, do our elected representatives really care enough about what’s best for their constituents to make it happen?
David Adler: The First Amendment and free speech on campus
The difficulties that college and university administrators from California to Massachusetts have faced over the past 30 years in protecting their students from harassment, within the context of America’s constitutional commitment to freedom of speech, were brought center stage once more in December of 2022 at the University of Wyoming where a church elder was banned from the student union for harassing an LGBTQ student by name.
This most recent controversy was initiated on Dec. 2, when Todd Schmidt, an elder with the Laramie Faith Community Church, displayed a prominent sign on a table inside the student union that stated: “God created man and woman and [student’s name] is a man.”
The student referenced is a transgendered female.
University officials asked Schmidt to remove the name of the student and he complied. Schmidt was subsequently suspended from exercising “tabling privileges” in the student union for one year. University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel said that Schmidt had violated the university’s policy prohibiting discrimination and harassment.
President Seidel stated: “While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name. This is something we will not tolerate on this campus, and this action speaks to that key principle to which we adhere at UW. We do not tolerate harassment of any student or any university community member.”
The university’s policy provides that “language or actions that discriminate or harass the above (protected) groups will not be tolerated, and that “all individuals tabling, whether UW affiliated or not, are expected to bring their views in a respectful and civil manner.” The UW Dean of Students informed Schmidt in a Dec. 7 letter that his tabling privileges were being suspended because he used language “targeting a specific student in a protected class.”
President Seidel’s suspension of Schmidt from the student union likely violated Schmidt’s First Amendment right of freedom of speech. Seidel’s instinct to protect his students from harassment, however noble, conflicted with the law governing a public forum, which precludes governmental entities, including universities, from practicing viewpoint discrimination. Another problem that arises is that the policy’s emphasis on language that is “respectful and civil” is likely to be viewed as unconstitutionally vague, a legal deficiency because it allows those in positions of authority too much latitude in determining the scope of the standard, thus permitting enforcement of the standard in a way that encourages viewpoint discrimination.
These problems, which led to the cratering of similar policies and codes at other distinguished universities, including Stanford, the University of Michigan and the University of Massachusetts, beginning in the 1990s, reflect good-faith intentions which, nonetheless, run afoul of legal prohibitions.
Those policies, historically speaking, have sought to protect minorities and others underrepresented in society, those, in other words, that are most vulnerable to racial epithets and various disparaging remarks. Stanford University, for example, adopted a code that prohibited “harassment by personal vilification,” when it aimed to “stigmatize an individual or small number of persons based on their sex, race, color, handicap, religion, sexual orientation, or national and ethnic origin.” These policies, however, have failed legal tests, which creates frustration among administrators, professors and students because, after all, a university represents a setting for students to engage in rigorous study, protected against speech and conduct that would interfere with their pursuit of learning.
Alas, colleges and universities are not simply protective sanctuaries but, indeed, resemble much of the rest of the world, where terrible beliefs, disparaging remarks, bigotry and racism are in full sprint. What is the remedy for students, and others, at the University of Wyoming who fundamentally disagree with what the church elder has said or, for that matter, what anyone has said?
Justice Louis Brandeis, one of America’s greatest champions of freedom of speech, explained in his landmark opinion in Whitney v. California (1927), the rationale for protecting obnoxious speech: “Discussion affords ordinarily adequate protection against the dissemination of noxious doctrine.” The remedy for speech we don’t like, he wrote, is more speech. In his words, “speech should be made to counteract speech.”
Students at the University of Wyoming, and those at other universities have learned, or shortly will learn, that freedom of speech is a powerful tool to be exercised to expose impoverished opinions and ideas with which they disagree, whether social, political or religious in nature. Offensive speech, whether delivered by a politician, minister or fellow student, is ripe for response. Students can sharpen their analytical skills by listening closely to the views and ideas that they find objectionable, discerning the false assertions, doctrinal weaknesses, contradictions and indefensible propositions of the speaker, and strengthen their own powers of persuasion in the preparation of their replies.
There is, in the availability of a public forum, such as that established in the student union at the University of Wyoming, an opportunity — one to be seized by energetic students — to correct the record and promote one’s own views and ideals. The answer to objectionable speech is not to silence the speaker, for that serves only to create a martyr for the principle of free speech. The far better response, as Justice Brandeis explained, is more speech — speech to counteract speech.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.