POWELL—A man was injured August 5 by a grizzly bear while working in the Shoshone National Forest northwest of Dubois.
After receiving first aid from first responders, the individual was flown to the hospital for further treatment, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish release.
The man sustained injuries when he encountered a single grizzly bear at close range while conducting survey work in the Sheridan Creek drainage the morning of Aug. 5. He was able to leave the scene after the encounter and called 911.
Game and Fish personnel conducted a brief interview with the man before he was taken to the hospital then surveyed the scene and surrounding area using a drone. They found no sign of the bear that afternoon.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, based on the initial information, this appears to be a sudden, surprise encounter with a grizzly bear at close range.
The incident occurred too quickly for the individual to deploy bear spray, and once the bear made contact, the man dropped, covered his head and neck and did not fight back.
The bear left the area after the encounter.
The wounds sustained by the victim and the behavior of the bear are indicative of an “aggressive defensive” encounter at close range. Due to the surprise nature of the encounter, there are currently no further management actions planned.
“(The man’s) split-second reaction to this sudden, defensive encounter with a bear was the best possible response to this unfortunate situation,” said Lander Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter.
This story was published on August 8, 2023.
