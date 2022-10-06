JACKSON (WNE) — Wyoming Highway Patrol arrested a California man who exhibited bizarre behavior after colliding with the Teton Pass truck arrestor Monday night.
State Trooper Andy Jackson responded to the call at 6:30 p.m. It came from an eyewitness who saw a 1998 Volvo collide with the truck arrestor between mileposts seven and nine on Wyoming Hwy. 22 as the driver was traveling east into Jackson.
Charles Green, 61, drove on and left the scene. It was just him and his three dogs in the car.
“As he came into Wilson, people were saying he was running people off the road,” Jackson said. “He couldn’t see out of his windshield because it was completely destroyed. We contacted him at the Snake River bridge, where he had pulled over of his own accord.”
No one was injured from the reckless driving, Jackson said. Upon questioning, Green exhibited symptoms of a psychotic episode, according to Jackson.
“He wasn’t impaired,” Jackson said. “What he was saying just wasn’t making sense. The questions I asked didn’t match the answers he gave. He seemed delusional in some ways. I couldn’t keep up.”
Jackson said Green wasn’t drunk, suicidal or homicidal, which limited Highway Patrol’s options for admitting him to a hospital for help.
Green was taken to jail on charges of hit and run, failing to report an accident and not having insurance. He also had a small amount of marijuana in the trunk of his car, the trooper said. Green remained in jail as of press time Tuesday. He was here visiting family, Jackson said.
This story was published on Oct. 5, 2022.
