ROCK SPRINGS – The wizards, warriors, and assassins of the Shire of Truevale, a local chapter of a medieval combat and role play group, meet twice weekly to raise their foam-covered weapons in battle games at Veterans Park.
The clashing foam doesn’t make much noise. The air, despite being 37 degrees, is more filled with boisterous laughter and merriment. Whole families gather, from little girls in tutus to veterans who have been doing this for more than a decade.
Adults in medieval costume spar in twos and threes with children and other adults. Some with foam swords, some foam shields, and others even with foam arrows that they shoot through the air with a bow. At some point during the meet, they will all come together to play a battle game.
This is LARPing. For some it’s fun, for some it’s exercise, and for others it’s family.
Live action role playing, or LARPing, starts with giving oneself a name, and then the name evolves into a persona. This is a chance to get creative.
Aaron Allison, the group’s democratically elected sheriff, goes by Jaster. Sheriff is like being president of the group, but in his persona, he’s the mayor of Truevale.
The Shire of Truevale is one chapter or “park” in an international nonprofit called Amtgard. This organization literally wrote the rulebook, a 70-plus page tome, which governs things like foam weapon construction, safety, and rules of engagement.
This book also outlines common battle games to play. One can play a barbarian, bard, mage, assassin, or even a monster. The games are many, varied, and at times complicated.
According to Christopher Ricord, also known as. Robin Strongbow, Amtgard has a time period from the start of the Dark Ages almost up to the Renaissance and the mid-1500s before powder weapons started taking over.
“It’s also got a fantasy element to it. There is magic and spell casting,” Ricord said.
“I like to build the weapons. That’s my favorite part,” said Ricord. “I think it’s really neat to be able to build all the things you see in the video games like Final Fantasy and World of Warcraft. With some clever crafting, you can build any of that and bring it out here and hit somebody with it.”
According to the website, Amtgard “brings to life the tabletop or video game experience many are familiar with.”
Truevale is a park within a larger kingdom based in Salt Lake City. Yearly, this group joins 200 others in their kingdom for Salt Wars, which amounts to one great battle game.
According to 12-year-old Lucian Gillen, last year, the drow, or dark elves, invaded the human kingdom. The humans fought them off, found their cave, and took vengeance.
“On our side, we had someone wielding a siege weapon, a big overpowered weapon. It was like a tank on our side,” said Gillen. “Ours was a really big hammer. They have special properties like they can break armor and break shields.”
While the storylines are immersive, so is the encyclopedia of jargon used in this world. The group’s leadership is called the “monarchy,” a foam weapon is called a “boffer,” and if you’re out of lives in a game, you’re “shattered.”
When asked why they love this hobby, local LARPers speak first about the group’s culture of openness, acceptance, and family.
Sheriff Allison has been involved since 2008. What he likes best is the camaraderie.
“We are a really open organization. Anyone is welcome to come up. We are also an all ages group,” said Allison.
They speak next about the sheer thrill of building foam weapons and hitting other people with them. In this group, adults and children spar together in good fun. Several participants agreed that “stick jocks” who just wail on one another are no fun at all. They value the fact that a 13-year-old can safely come and not leave with bruises, which is not always the case in these groups.
And then there are the battle games.
Gillen, also known as Sol, says these are not simple games: “They are very complicated and imaginative.”
In one game, there is a secret person on each team that the opposing team must “kill” first in order to win. In another game, when a player kills you, you come back as their minion. A strike in the torso with a foam arrow or sword usually does it. If one is hit in the leg, he or she cannot walk on it anymore.
Even with all the safety precautions, there can still be accidental blood on the field.
Gillen was once shot with a bow and arrow. He went to dodge it, but instead maneuvered right into it. He got a bloody nose. He got back on the field, so he was given an honor — the Order of the Bloodied.
“That’s if you get hit and there’s blood, and you get back on the field the same day,” said Gillen. He added with a laugh, “Yes, crotch shots do count and they suck a lot.”
“It’s about fun, exercise, and community involvement,” said Cory Gill, who spent an afternoon giving others tips on sparring. “We are a lot more than just swinging foam.”
Through this group, one can hone their skills in music, poetry, crafting, weapon making, armor, tapestries, and even cooking. At least four times a year, they try to do a feast.
“We want to be seen,” said Gill.
They’ve shown up to represent their group at the WyoCon and the MyLife events in Rock Springs.
They are also always looking for new members.
“We are always trying to get people to join the group. Recruitment is a really big thing for us. Everything we do is based on numbers. The more people come out, we can do bigger, better things,” Sheriff Allison said.
It’s the difference between a battle with four people and a battle with 25 people, he said.
The Shire of Truevale can be found at www.facebook.com/TruevaleRockSpringsAmtgard, where they post upcoming events and meets.
If you’re sick of video games, strap into some medieval clothing like a cape or a cloak, give yourself a name, and then pit your skills against others in close range combat practice. Boom, you’re LARPing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.