Source it locally
From the Nov. 30 Buffalo Bulletin:
With the holiday season officially upon us, we should all be starting to feel like the spirit of giving is taking hold. This weekend Buffalo will get in the Christmas spirit — big time. Hundreds of folks will flock to town to participate in the Christmas festivities, including the annual lighted Christmas parade, the special Saturday sales and all of the gift and craft bazaars. There will be something for everyone.
Our local businesses are certainly hoping we are ready to get in the buying mood, too. Shopping at home for the holidays provides you with the chance to give to the people on your Christmas list, but also to give back to your community. You see, when you shop locally, those businesses that give back to this community time and time again will be in a better position to come to support the worthwhile endeavors in the year to come at charitable events and assorted fundraisers that take place in Buffalo and Johnson County nearly every week.
You’ve seen these businesses spending money at youth livestock sales or the Gatchell Museum and the Johnson County Library auctions, shelling out cash to sponsor kids’ sports teams and activities, buying popcorn and cookies to support Scouts, and ponying up for local families who’ve suffered devastating tragedies and assorted hardships.
They’ve never really asked for anything in return — the spirit of giving just seems to be in the nature of people who operate businesses here.
However, they certainly deserve loyalty from us as we get ready to maximize our purchasing power over the weeks to come.
And if that weren’t reason enough, did you know that 52% of every dollar spent locally stays right here in your community, supporting local jobs and business owners and circulating again and again through the local economy.
Imagine that you spent $100 at local shops and restaurants. The same $100 is then recirculated back into other local goods and services. Imagine that each of the local vendors who earned those dollars then re-spends that money on more local goods and services. Envision this cycle happening several times before this money is finally spent on goods or services from outside the community. The more times this process can repeat, the more thriving the local economy will become.
Our merchants understand that you cannot buy every single item on your shopping list locally. But before you fight the crowds at a box store, check out the shopping right here in Buffalo this Christmas season. The people on your gift list will thank you.
In her vote for same-sex marriage bill, Lummis offers lesson on tolerance
From the Dec. 4 Casper Star-Tribune:
Doing what is right, even when it’s not easy. In theory, we hold that up as an ideal. But in practice, that’s not always the case.
On Nov. 16, Sen. Cynthia Lummis voted in favor of legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage in the U.S. Same-sex marriage has been legal in Wyoming since 2014, and polls show the overwhelming majority of Wyomingites believe it should be allowed. (Public opinion polls show support has grown dramatically over the past 20 years and stood at about 75% as of 2020.)
But among members of Lummis’ own party, especially those in power, strong opposition remains. And opponents let Lummis know they were unhappy with her following the Senate’s procedural vote on the topic. The Wyoming Republican Party lobbied the senator to change her position ahead of a final vote, noting that the state party platform includes a plank that defines marriage as only between a man and a woman. Multiple elected officials also pushed Lummis to reverse course, as did the Wyoming Pastors Network.
Lummis noted that backlash while speaking on the Senate floor last week.
“My days since the first cloture vote on the Respect for Marriage Act as amended have involved a painful exercise in accepting admonishment and fairly brutal self-soul searching,” she said. “Entirely avoidable, I might add, had I simply chosen to vote ‘no.’”
But Lummis didn’t vote no. She joined 11 other Republicans and the entirety of the Senate Democrats in supporting the legislation. (Sen. John Barrasso voted no. Rep. Liz Cheney backed the legislation.) The bill has already passed the House, meaning it will almost assuredly become law.
In explaining her vote, Lummis cited the Wyoming Constitution. She noted the legislation has provisions to protect the religious beliefs of those who don’t agree with same-sex marriage. She also stressed that she had made her decision after consulting with many fellow Wyomingites.
But on the day she cast her final vote, Lummis explained that she was driven by something else: tolerance. People have deeply held beliefs on the topics of marriage and religion, she said, and Lummis accepted “God’s word as to the definition of marriage” as being between one man and one woman.
So why vote in favor of the bill? The U.S. was founded on the idea of religious tolerance, she explained, with people of differing faiths coming to terms with one another to make America work.
“These are turbulent times for our nation,” she said. “Americans address each other in more crude and cruel terms than ever in my lifetime. It is jarring and unbecoming of us as human beings. It is highly intolerant and frequently the most so when expressed by those who advocate for tolerance. Many of us ask ourselves, ‘Our nation is so divided. When will this end? And how will it end?’”
“For the sake of our nation today and its survival, we do well by taking this step, not embracing or validating each other’s devoutly held views, but by the simple act of tolerating them.”
Lummis did the right thing by supporting protections for same-sex marriage. People deserve to marry regardless of their sexual orientation. And supporting the fundamental idea of equality doesn’t prevent people of faith from practicing their religion.
She also reminded Wyomingites about the importance of tolerating ideas that we don’t necessarily agree with. We’ve seen a rise in intolerance and incivility in Wyoming politics in the past decade, where even a slight deviation from orthodoxy makes one the enemy. But that attitude isn’t just unhelpful, inefficient and exclusionary. It’s also un-American. It will take acts of courage to move away from this trend toward incivility. But Lummis, with her vote last week, offered an example of how it can be done.
Don't waste ARPA dollars
From the Nov. 30 Cody Enterprise:
It appears the Park County commissioners can’t spend money fast enough to keep up with the American Rescue Plan Act dollars being thrown at them.
Even though the commissioners still haven’t spent all of the last round of federal ARPA funds, the county is expecting another $12 million.
If anyone is still wondering why we have record inflation, look no further than the American Rescue Plan Act.
Throwing billions and billions of federal dollars at local governments and individuals is unquestionably going to fuel inflation ... at levels not seen since the Carter administration.
We agree with commissioner Joe Tilden who said he is normally wary of federal funding, but this offer was too good to turn down.
Of course, the county can’t turn the money down. While refusing to take the money would send a message that the government is way too careless with taxpayer dollars, the revenues that have already been allocated would just go to some other entity.
While the commissioners voted unanimously to accept the funding, specific plans for the additional $12 million have not yet been determined.
We wholeheartedly agree with commissioner Lloyd Thiel, who said the county needs to spend the windfall wisely and in a way that doesn’t create future financial burdens.
In that vein, the hiring of additional employees would not be a good idea. When the federal money runs out, how do you continue to pay those employees?
There are several infrastructure projects in the county that have been delayed due to a lack of funding.
In our opinion, those are the projects that need serious consideration as to not waste the ARPA dollars, which should not have been allocated initially.
— By John Malmberg
Drive safely in winter weather
From the Dec. 5 Cody Enterprise:
Last week we got our first decent snow accumulation of the winter and with it came a reminder to many of us that we need to drive differently in those conditions.
So to the person who took out the stop sign at the bottom of the South Fork Hill and any of the rest of us sliding around, there are some things we can do to make the winter roads safer, including slowing down.
AAA offers the following driving tips as well:
• Avoid using cruise control in wintry conditions
• Steer in the direction of a skid, so when your wheels regain traction, you don’t have to overcorrect to stay in your lane
• Accelerate and decelerate slowly
• Increase following distance to 8 to 10 seconds
• If possible, don’t stop when going uphill
Snow also means snow plows are out so use caution when you come upon one on the roadways.
These drivers risk their safety to make sure we get safely to our destinations and already this winter a semi ran into a snow plow just east of Casper, past Hat Six in late November. Luckily there were no reported injuries.
When driving in winter conditions, stay vigilant. WYDOT’s snow plows are bright yellow, and when working the roads, they have amber, red and blue flashing lights mounted on top of the cab and on the back of the sanders to make them easier to spot.
Make sure to give the plows room to work. Yes, they tend to operate more slowly than other traffic but try to be patient.
Don’t follow too closely. If a vehicle is too close, snowplow drivers can’t see them when visibility is limited.
Winter weather means unpredictable road conditions, so show some patience and caution when out and about during less than favorable conditions.
— By Amber Steinmetz
Winter requires bonding as a community
From the Nov. 30 Jackson Hole News&Guide:
For generations folks living in the Mountain West have joined to overcome the struggles of rural life. Long winters with cold temps, wind and deep snow are core to the challenges that can either isolate us as individuals or unite us as a community.
The community’s complexion looks different than it did just a few short years ago due to the pandemic’s shift to remote work, an exodus of longtime locals and a changing skyline of multistory buildings in town.
With many new full- and part-time residents, a different visitor profile and skyrocketing costs of living and visiting, daily life in the Tetons is increasingly challenging. As friends move away and social connections fray, forging new relationships as adults can be tough.
It’s easy to be critical of newcomers, but now is the time to embrace and welcome them to learn more about what makes our valley so neat: a strong community. We’re in this together, and we should get to know each other and treat one other like the neighbors we are.
This winter, think of ways to help your neighbors, whether they’re next door or across the valley. Shovel the walk, clear off a snow-covered vehicle, pull over to help someone who slid off the road, or give a lift when they have car trouble. Bring some warm food to a friend or foe who is home ill or recovering from injury. Head out for some holiday caroling.
Think of ways to engage with new members of our community, even though winter is often a time when we retract or narrow our social spheres.
Consider these actions an investment into the community of support for the day when you will inevitably need a hand. Together we can create connection and contentment during a season when warmth and love is what’s needed most.
Don’t give in to election fraud paranoia
From the Dec. 1 Lovell Chronicle:
A story issued by the Associated Press Sunday confirmed what most astute political observers already suspected, that state law enforcement units formed after the 2020 election designed to investigate and root out voter fraud found no indication of systemic fraud nationwide.
Other than a few scattered complaints, there were few problems with the midterm elections, the AP reported, leading critics of the process to conclude that the new units were “more about politics than rooting out widespread abuses,” the story read. Most election-related cases of voter fraud are already investigated and prosecuted at the local level, the AP reported.
State-level fraud units, most notably in Florida, Georgia and Virginia, pushed by Republican elected officials, the AP found, reported few problems.
Said Paul Smith, a senior vice president of the Campaign Legal Center, “I am not aware of any significant detection of fraud on Election Day, but that’s not surprising. The whole concept of voter impersonation fraud is such a horribly exaggerated problem. It doesn’t change the outcome of an election, it’s a felony, you risk getting put in jail and you have the high possibility of getting caught. It’s a rare phenomenon.”
And yet the narrative of so-called “rigged” elections has continued to be pushed by former President Trump and others, most recently by losing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The issue has even raised its ugly head in Wyoming. Successful candidate for Wyoming secretary of state Chuck Gray openly questioned the validity of the 2020 presidential election, as did successful U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman, though numerous investigations and court cases have found no evidence of widespread fraud in Georgia or five other battleground states where the former president disputed the election result.
That stance leads to a misguided belief that the solution is the hand counting of ballots, which would dramatically slow the counting of votes, lead to exponentially more errors and itself be much more susceptible to fraud compared to electronic readers, which don’t have partisan opinions. They simply read the ballot.
We are sure that, even here in Big Horn County, there are those who question the integrity of local elections, but let’s put that in perspective. If you believe such a thing, you believe that election judges – people you grew up with, know and find to be trustworthy and honest – would stoop to rigging results with the possibility of going to jail over it. And for what purpose?
Think of folks like Rena Croft, Linda Morrison, Janice Fink, Nancy Walker and Linda Hitz, and then say to yourself, “Really?”
It’s the same across the country. The vast majority of poll workers and election judges are simply local, caring volunteer citizens who care about our election process and want to make it work. And frankly, they don’t need to put up with the hassle they’re receiving in some communities.
Of course, there’s no stopping paranoia, apparently. We have no problem with enhancing voter identification requirements like the law passed by the Wyoming Legislature in 2021, which required a valid ID in order to vote, as long as a variety of ID methods are accepted. And indeed, the new Wyoming law allows as “acceptable identification” not only a Wyoming driver’s license but also a tribal ID card, a United States passport, a U.S. military card, a college photo ID and Medicare or Medicaid insurance cards, among acceptable forms of ID.
In recent years Russian operatives have attempted to undermine confidence in American elections and sow doubt about our system. It seems to be working, and we may be our own worst enemy. Let us not give in to fear and conspiracy theories.
— By David Peck
The most wonderful time
From the Dec. 1 Newcastle News Letter Journal:
It is once again that “most wonderful time of the year,” and holiday cheer is all around us. From the upcoming holiday concerts hosted by Weston County School District No. 1 to the Festival of Trees and the Christmas Cantata, we hope to see the community come together to celebrate.
Throughout this week’s edition, we have highlighted several upcoming events, and there are many more that you will be able to find in our pages over the next few weeks. So make sure to stay up to date on all the holiday happenings by reading our stories, checking out the advertisements in the News Letter Journal’s printed pages and online, and perusing our weekly What’s Up calendar.
In addition to all of the holiday events, there are several ways community members can donate and support local families during the season. Make sure to drop your extra change in the Operation Santa jars located at various local businesses, and always remember the BREAD Office takes donations all
year round.
These are just a few of the things happening in and around Weston County this Christmas season. Is your organization hosting an event? Do you know of a worthy cause that should be highlighted? Do you have a heart-warming story to tell? Be sure to drop us a line at editor@newslj.com or reporter@newslj.com and tell us about it!
Speaking of heart-warming and worthy, now is the time to send us your nominations for the NLJ 2022 Person of the Year award. Let us know who has made a difference in your life, that of your neighbors, or in the community. Send your nominations to editor@newslj.com or drop off at our offices at 14 W. Main St., Newcastle. Be sure to include the nominee’s name, contact information and an explanation of why they deserve nomination — include your name and phone number, too, so we can contact you and you can tell us all about this deserving person.
We look forward to seeing all of you throughout the season, and encourage you to support our local businesses and events during the holiday season.
Picture the humble school backpack and help to fill it
From the Dec. 1 Powell Tribune:
Word pictures will carry the fund drive.
Visualization will fill backpacks.
Covid thrust the necessity of a virtual pie sale on the community’s Backpack Blessings program in 2020. Since then, there has not been an actual pie sold to raise funds for the program and its mission to combat food insecurity in elementary school children.
But that has not stopped the flow of support to Backpack Blessings. And it has not deterred Backpack Blessings from fulfilling its mission. The idea of a “pie sale” goes on.
It has been a triumph of conceptualization. The program’s 2022 fund drive theme of “Better Than Baking” is close to brilliant. No fuss, no fixings, no popping in the oven, no cost to bake a pie.
Yet the community is reminded that it can still symbolically “fill a pie pan” by contributing to the annual Backpack Blessings fund drive.
To continue the pie sale concept, it takes a lot of “pies” to keep the program going throughout the school year. Picture about $41,000 worth of pies.
When Backpack Blessings debuted in 2011, the program provided weekend meal-packs and snacks to between 60 and 70 elementary schoolers. Today that number has doubled to nearly 140 elementary students every weekend.
The annual fund drive is conducted during the holidays. Last year the community responded to the appeal with more than $10,000 in donations. That’s terrific, but it’s only about a fourth of what it takes to sustain the program through the entire school year.
Individuals, businesses, churches and organizations are there all year long with continuing, tax-deductible donations to this vital effort. Their contributions are magnified by grant applications managed by the Backpack Blessings board.
Another image has been fairly well cemented in the public consciousness: It takes a village. This is everyone’s opportunity to visualize the humble school backpack and help to fill it. For full details, go to backpackblessingsofpowell.com.
— By Dave Bonner
School district appears to be doing right by our children
From the Nov. 29 Powell Tribune:
The Powell School District appears to be doing its best to both teach our youth well and weather the divisive culture war topics that have gone from the national to the local level.
Superintendent Jay Curtis’ recent comments about the school’s teaching of social emotional learning, which some have seen as a form of Critical Race Theory, shows very well how he is threading the needle between the views of people who are concerned that educators talk too much about race, and of those who don’t think it’s taught enough.
As he notes, the faculty, staff administrators who work in the school district live here, are part of the community and many were themselves students in Powell. These are not the people to push fringe ideas from deep blue coastal cities onto a solidly conservative community. They are our neighbors and should be trusted until actual evidence proves otherwise, and this newspaper is not hearing any evidence locally that would give credence to taking away that trust.
At the same time, schools are meant to be challenging, not just in terms of being rigorous with teaching and preparing youths for a bright future, but in terms of giving students a glimpse of some of the other views and issues outside of the Big Horn Basin.
Eventually many of our children are going to leave the Basin, whether to Laramie, to a career, even to a military base, so they should be taught, when age appropriate, that there are many different views from the ones the majority of locals hold on many issues.
As a parent myself, with two children in the school district, I appreciate what my boys’ teachers are doing to mold them into productive citizens and well-balanced adults. From what I’ve seen, they want to partner with parents to make Powell’s youth the best it can be. And for parents with concerns about teaching material, the district is open to showing materials such as those related to social emotional learning.
If we have the chance to verify, it’s not fair to assume divisive issues are being taught unless that’s proven to be correct.
Housing affordability must top city's list of 2023 priorities
From the Dec. 3 Wyoming Tribune Eagle:
Besides filling potholes, it’s hard to imagine that the city of Cheyenne would have any higher priority in 2023 than addressing the problem of housing affordability.
Which is why we’re pleased to see it getting the attention it has so far. In October, the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force issued a 109-page report outlining potential solutions. Then, this past week, the local nonprofits My Front Door (whose director chaired the city’s task force) and Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County held public presentations outlining four possible ways to lessen this need.
And we know city officials have been in conversation with their counterparts in Longmont, Colorado, where they have a city office dedicated to addressing the ongoing issue, as well as some other creative solutions.
Now, as Cheyenne City Council members and Mayor Patrick Collins reflect on their accomplishments this year and prepare to set goals for 2023, we hope to see this issue top the new list.
All 10 of these elected leaders have to be well aware of the need that already exists in the growing Capital City, and the problem is going to get worse before it gets better. As more people move into the area to upgrade missile systems and work on other large-scale projects, the demand for housing is already causing some landlords to raise rental rates, while those looking to buy a house for the first time are finding it more and more difficult to obtain one that fits their budget.
Despite what some developers seem to think, not everyone coming into the market will be able to afford to pay $1,000 to $1,400 a month for a two-bedroom apartment. Some will be single people with student loans, car payments and other debts who need a clean, comfortable place to lay their heads at night that doesn’t take more than 30% from their monthly paychecks.
Which is the first of several sub-issues that need to be addressed as part of the overall problem. These include:
Ensuring housing units are available at all income levels, but especially for low- and middle-income residents. That means putting pressure on developers to offer a certain percentage of low-income housing, whether through incentives or requirements.
If individual apartment complexes contain units offered at different price points, residents aren’t treated differently in terms of the amenities available to them.
City officials are careful not to create low-income neighborhoods or kowtow to “NIMBY-ism” (not in my backyard) as new housing projects are approved. Like most cities, Cheyenne already falls prey to classism in some ways. We don’t want to make the problem worse.
So, assuming everyone at city hall agrees this is a major concern, what can they do about it? Plenty, but it’s going to take determination and a willingness to shift funds from other objectives in order to achieve a long-term solution.
The one remedy that seems to have the most support is the creation of a housing trust fund. This would basically serve as a revolving loan fund, with money loaned to developers who guarantee they will use it to build a certain amount of affordable housing.
Brenda Birkle, who chaired the city’s task force, said she sees it as a way to manage money that would come from a statewide housing trust fund. We certainly hope to see that happen, but since a proposal died earlier this year in a legislative committee, it will be up to individual lawmakers to sponsor a bill and convince their colleagues to support it.
Rather than wait for the state to provide the money, city leaders need to dedicate a set amount, and then seek grants and other funding methods to boost its housing trust fund as quickly as possible. With a much smaller population than Longmont, it’s unlikely the fund would ever be completely locally funded, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t happen at all.
Two other options are land banks and community land trusts. Cheyenne already has the latter, which is a mechanism that creates a 99-year lease for the homeowner, who owns everything but the land their house sits on. Without getting into the details of how it works, suffice it to say that more such arrangements would be beneficial.
Land banks are usually 501c3 organizations that take ownership of property that has been rejected by the market because it has been abandoned or is blighted. The land bank then works with the city to clear the title or tax liens, then can either develop the property itself or pass it off to a nonprofit or for-profit developer.
The last option currently being discussed is zoning changes. These could be to increase housing density; increase the maximum height of buildings; allow more flexibility in the types of materials builders and developers can use; or reduce requirements for open space and landscape setbacks.
The city also could follow Longmont’s model of imposing in-lieu fees, which developers of market-rate housing can opt to pay into the housing trust fund instead of making a certain percentage of its units “deed-restricted affordable units.”
All of these options will require city leaders and staff to be in open conversation with developers, lending institutions, grants managers and housing experts in order to be successful. And city officials need to be open to other ideas, no matter who brings them or where they originated.
Even starting now, Cheyenne is likely too far behind the curve to completely solve the problem, or meet all of the current or future needs. That doesn’t mean leaders at the local and state levels should throw up their hands and do nothing, though. We encourage them to roll up their sleeves, look at all of the available options and take as much decisive action as they can, as quickly as they can.
Nothing is more important. (But please don’t stop filling those potholes.)
David Adler: Lynch v. Donnelly: Christmas creche and the Constitution
The public role of religion in American life, long a challenging issue for the Supreme Court in its interpretation of the Establishment Clause of the Constitution, commanded nationwide attention in 1984 when a lawsuit was brought against Pawtucket, Rhode Island, for its erection of a nativity scene in the center of the city’s downtown shopping district.
Prior to the arrival of Lynch v. Donnelly, the Supreme Court had rendered decisions that prohibited public schools from orchestrating prayer, posting the Ten Commandments and organizing a moment of silence even it did not specifically authorize prayer. Those practices, with major implications for the separation of church and state, violated the First Amendment’s (and the 14th Amendment’s, by virtue of Incorporation Doctrine) Establishment Clause, which provided: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
Nativity scenes, which swell the emotions and religious beliefs of Christians, were a commonplace throughout the nation. Did public display of a Christmas Creche, a sacred Christian symbol, violate the First Amendment?
In Lynch v. Donnelly, a bitterly divided Court, in a 5-4 opinion written by Chief Justice Warren Burger, significantly lowered the wall separating church and state, and upheld the public display of the creche. The Chief Justice wrote that, despite the religious nature of the nativity scene, Pawtucket had a secular purpose in displaying it, as evidenced by the fact that it was a part of a Christmas exhibit that proclaimed, “Season’s Greetings” and included Santa Claus, his reindeer, a Christmas tree, and figures of carolers, a clown, an elephant and a teddy bear. In short, the display represented a hybrid presentation of religious and secular elements.
Chief Justice Burger asserted that the First Amendment did not require complete separation, as demonstrated by our national motto — “In God we trust” — paid chaplains, presidential proclamations invoking God, the pledge of allegiance, and religious art in publicly supported museums. Burger said that the Constitution mandates “accommodation,” and not merely tolerance, of all religion. Some Court watchers wondered at the time whether President Ronald Reagan’s rhetoric about the national need for religion and “family values” had influenced the Chief Justice’s opinion.
In a vigorous dissenting opinion, Justice William Brennan contended that the Burger Court had abandoned the rulings on the contours of the Establishment Clause, which it had inherited and developed. But Brennan interpreted Burger’s ruling narrowly, maintaining that the question was still open on the constitutionality of a public display of a creche alone, or the display of another sacred symbol, such as a crucifixion scene, standing by itself. In 1989, the Court answered Justice Brennan’s question with the requirement that, in order to avoid an Establishment Clause violation, public displays of religious symbols must be accompanied by secular symbols.
Chief Justice Burger’s assertion that the creche had a secular purpose was, for the dissenters, and many clergy throughout the country, a point of contention. Justice Brennan rebuked the suggested secular character of the nativity scene. He wrote: “For Christians the essential message of the nativity is that God became incarnate in the person of Christ.” A spokesperson for the National Council of Churches complained that the Court had placed Christ “on the same level as Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
The Burger Court, it seemed, had succeeded in offending Christians and non-Christians alike. Some days, the Court can’t win.
David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and Presidential power. His scholarly writings have been cited by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower courts by both Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress. Adler’s column is supported in part through a grant from Wyoming Humanities funded by the “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. Adler can be reached at david.adler@alturasinstitute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.