RIVERTON (WNE) — Charged with child abuse, married couple Ronnie Reece and Kylen Jenkins have reached plea agreements that, if approved by the court, could keep them both out of prison.
Their weeks-old baby was placed in foster care in 2019 after medical experts called his 13 broken bones the result of "non-accidental trauma."
However, beyond the experts' decrees of child abuse, testimonial confirmation of it was hard to come by, prompting the long-contested plea agreement between the state's prosecutors and the public defenders for the accused.
Reece, 21, has agreed to plead "no contest" to aiding and abetting child abuse, in exchange for dismissal of other child abuse charges. He will, likely, be sentenced to three years' probation.
Jenkins, 22, is scheduled to plead guilty to one count of child abuse, and will have multiple other child abuse charges dismissed, if the court accepts the bargain.
Probation is a possible outcome for Jenkins.
Should she be sent to prison, the baby's mother would be sentenced to no more than eight years, the plea agreement states.
The two were implicated in abuse of their new baby boy when they took him to the Denver Children's Hospital for surgery on a nasal abscess in February of 2019. He was between 3 and 4 months old.
At that time, hospital staff also identified a torn frenulum (the flap of skin connecting the lip to the gum-line), 11 broken ribs from both sides of the rib cage, two broken arm bones (radius and ulna), and caloric deficiency.
