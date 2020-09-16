Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

Albany: 109

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 19

Carbon: 9

Converse: 33

Crook: 17

Fremont: 38

Goshen: 18

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 50

Lincoln: 14

Natrona: 86

Niobrara: 0

Park: 25

Platte: 9

Sheridan: 49

Sublette: 14

Sweetwater: 3

Teton: 30

Uinta: 14

Washakie: 3

Weston: 4

Total: 549

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

Albany: 241

Big Horn: 46

Campbell: 194

Carbon: 172

Converse: 57

Crook: 27

Fremont: 570

Goshen: 64

Hot Springs: 27

Johnson: 23

Laramie: 477

Lincoln: 98

Natrona: 336

Niobrara: 1

Park: 181

Platte: 11

Sheridan: 160

Sublette: 48

Sweetwater: 299

Teton: 448

Uinta: 266

Washakie: 103

Weston: 17

Total 3,866

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

Albany: 40

Big Horn: 5

Campbell: 33

Carbon: 28

Converse: 23

Crook: 5

Fremont: 70

Goshen: 10

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 6

Laramie: 154

Lincoln: 29

Natrona: 68

Niobrara: 2

Park: 15

Platte: 5

Sheridan: 64

Sublette: 17

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 33

Uinta: 57

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 700

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

Albany: 172

Big Horn: 49

Campbell: 207

Carbon: 189

Converse: 47

Crook: 15

Fremont: 588

Goshen: 55

Hot Springs: 29

Johnson: 26

Laramie: 577

Lincoln: 112

Natrona: 315

Niobrara: 3

Park: 170

Platte 6

Sheridan: 171

Sublette: 50

Sweetwater: 312

Teton: 450

Uinta: 307

Washakie: 102

Weston: 19

Total: 3,971

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.