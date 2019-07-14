ROCK SPRINGS — Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in a house fire in western Wyoming.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Pinedale on Wednesday night, and a woman who was able to escape told them someone was trapped inside. Firefighters entered the burning home and found the person dead.
The victim’s name and age have not been released. The woman who escaped is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Investigators have not said what caused the fire.
