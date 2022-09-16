BUFFALO (WNE) — Local law enforcement took another step forward in using forensic technology.
Thanks to help from Operation Underground Railroad, a sex trafficking prevention organization, the Buffalo Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office can now copy the contents of cellphones and investigate them more efficiently.
"Everybody lives on their phone," Sheriff Rod Odenbach said. "That's the first thing that we do is we get warrants for phones. So it's a big help in our investigations."
Odenbach and Police Chief Sean Bissett said that cell phones and other technologies continue to become more integral parts of our lives - and thus their investigations.
"Basically, everything is done via phone. So you get someone's phone, you get their entire life," he said.
Previously, local law enforcement had to send cell phones to other sites, such as Sheridan, Gillette and Casper, where the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force have programs to handle forensic investigations. It could be weeks before they saw the results of the work, Bissett said.
Being able to process cell phones in-house will drastically reduce the time it takes to analyze a phone's contents. The length of the process itself depends on the amount of data on the phone.
"Having that access to that phone and the ability for us to do it right there is huge, absolutely huge," Bissett said. "It's just a great piece of technology to have in our investigative tools."
This story was published on Sept. 15, 2022.
