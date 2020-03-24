CODY (WNE) — Cody police officers were able to use spike strips to end a vehicle chase that began in Powell early Saturday morning and ended in Cody.
One suspect was taken into custody in Powell at the end of an earlier chase.
Winter Killsnight, 25, of Billings, Montana, is facing a felony charge for theft of property valued more than $1,000, and five different misdemeanor charges including three counts for possession of controlled substance.
She was taken into custody at 11:42 a.m. Saturday.
Later that night two Montana men were arrested at Walmart for shoplifting and those two were scheduled for a hearing with Killsnight.
The wide-ranging series of incidents began at 3:14 a.m., when Cody police received a report of a stolen pickup truck.
About 20 minutes later a Powell officer located two vehicles traveling next to each other at a high rate of speed heading east into Powell on U.S. 14A.
One of the vehicles matched the description of the stolen truck. The driver fled when an officer attempted to stop it, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a Powell police vehicle before crashing into a canal.
Powell officers attempted to make contact with the other vehicle and a second vehicle pursuit ensued westbound on U.S. 14A towards Cody.
At 6:15 a.m., Cody police were notified of the pursuit and deployed the spike strips. At 6:23 a.m., the suspect vehicle arrived at that location and was successfully rendered inoperable.
The second vehicle was determined to have been stolen from Billings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.