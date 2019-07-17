CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department has arrested Jordon Lucero, 25, of Cheyenne, for attempted murder following a weapons incident Monday.
At 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shot fired, and found that Lucero had fired a shotgun at another person, striking their vehicle in the process.
No one was injured.
The weapons incident stemmed from a witness observing Lucero and his friend Steven Brown, 52, of Cheyenne entering a vehicle that didn't belong to them in the 1000 block of Bent Avenue. Both Brown and Lucero exited that vehicle and got into a Dodge Durango driven by Brown.
When the witness followed the two in his own vehicle, Lucero shot at the witness, hitting his truck, according to Cheyenne Police. Lucero and Brown were both arrested by CPD officers a short time later at Pershing Boulevard and Snyder Avenue.
According to a booking sheet from the Laramie County jail, Lucero was arrested on one felony count of attempted murder.
The case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
