TORRINGTON (WNE) – Felony charges have been refiled against a man who allegedly broke into a Goshen County couple’s home and attacked one of the residents with a garden hoe before the occupants of the house forced his retreat by beating him with an antique hammer.
Mack Downey is charged with a count of aggravated burglary, aggravated battery and unlawful entry into an occupied structure. If he is found guilty, he faces a maximum 35 years in prison.
His issues started in early October 2018 when he allegedly entered an occupied structure “with intent to commit theft or a felony therein and knowingly or recklessly inflicted bodily injury on anyone,” according to charging documents filed in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court by Deputy Goshen County Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg.
Court documents show that Downey’s original charges were dismissed so he could answer to a criminal warrant from Colorado.
According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed by Goshen County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Wes Deen, deputies responded to a call of a home invasion.
“Deputies were advised the reporting party and his wife had fought off the person who had broken into their home,” Deen wrote. “They were also advised the home invader had been hit in the head with a hammer in an attempt to defend themselves from the attack.”
Deen wrote that the evidence at hand suggested the Downey had likely intended to murder his victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.