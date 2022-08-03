Wyo. gubernatorial Democratic debate cancelled, U.S. House debate carries on
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming gubernatorial debate among Democratic challengers scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled due to candidate illness. Meanwhile, the Democratic U.S. House debate will carry on.
Candidates Lynnette Grey Bull, Meghan R. Jensen and Steve Helling will all attend the live streamed debate on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio. It is open to the public, and takes place in the Little Theater at Central Wyoming College in Riverton at 7 p.m.
Craig Blumenshine from WyomingPBS will be the moderator and a panelist for it. Also on the panel will be Steve Peck from WyomingPBS and Tennessee Watson from WyoFile.
The gubernatorial debate scheduled for about 8 p.m. will no longer take place. Since the primary is only two weeks away, there will not be a time to reschedule the debate.
For more information, and to watch the U.S. House debate, go to: wyomingpbs.org/election2022/.
This story was posted on August 2, 2022.
———
Kelly withdraws from race for superintendent of public instruction
SHERIDAN (WNE) –- On Tuesday, Thomas Kelly withdrew from the state superintendent of public instruction race.
“To everyone who has supported me, ‘thank you’ falls short, but know this. We did successfully direct the narrative not only of the Superintendent race, but other statewide races,” Kelly wrote in a statement released by the Wyoming Republican Party. “We sounded the alarm on federal incursion into the Wyoming way of life, and other candidates have picked up that mantle to carry forward. Because of my reverence for individual liberty, freedom of thought, and free association, I respect how anyone chooses to vote going forward.
“That said,” he continued, “I cast my vote today for Superintendent Brian Schroeder.”
In response, Superintendent Brian Schroeder called Kelly a “good man.”
“I was honored to work this campaign with him, and I am beyond honored to have his vote today,” Schroeder said. “As a force in this campaign, he was not only principled, honest, and courageous, he also effectively advanced the conservative cause.”
This story was posted on August 2, 2022.
———
Jackson man pleads no contest after second stabbing
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man has pleaded no contest to two felonies after he was arrested for stabbing a man in the face March 15 while he was on probation for another stabbing.
Manuel Vargas, 25, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer per a plea agreement filed July 12.
Each of the two charges carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Per the plea agreement, the state will argue for a consecutive prison sentence of eight to 10 years in prison for the assault charge and three to five years for the interference charge.
The incident occurred March 15 at 6:13 a.m. when two Jackson police officers were dispatched to the White Buffalo Club.
The man stabbed was Vasanthraj Narayana, who identified himself as an operations manager for the hotel.
Narayana and Vargas were living together at the time of the incident. According to Narayana, the incident began because he had told Vargas to be quiet. Vargas then came at him with his knife, attempting to stab him in the stomach on the left side, then the chest on the left side — attempts Narayana evaded.
Vargas, on the other hand, told officers he was trying to defend himself when Narayana got mad at him while Vargas was cooking. He told officers he stabbed Narayana with a pocket knife because “he grabbed me.”
Vargas resisted police attempts to detain him, causing a struggle between him and the officers. He was eventually physically restrained and placed in handcuffs.
Narayana was transported to the emergency room, where he received six stitches in his face, between his left eye and ear.
At the time of the incident Vargas was on supervised probation for a previous altercation on Aug. 18 2021, in which he stabbed one person, tried to stab another and punched a third at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.
He was released on that previous charge Feb. 13 and was on probation at the time of the March stabbing. His probation has been revoked.
Vargas also is facing restitution of $95,000 for the victim’s medical bills.
This story was posted on August 3, 2022.
———-
Northwest fires sending smoke into Star Valley and western Wyoming
AFTON (WNE) — A bit of smoke and haze has made its way back into Star Valley as a new August begins.
There is no shortage of fires burning in the west, but unlike the last two seasons, the Cowboy State has largely avoided the fallout of such fires so far in 2022.
According to officials and reports at fire.airnow.gov, smoke from large fires on the West Coast can reach as far as 4,000 miles away, and one of the more prolific fires is the McKinney fire which is burning in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka near the California border with Oregon. The McKinney fire has burned approximately 51,468 acres as of August 1, 2022 with officials reporting 0% containment.
Another large fire is the Moose Fire, which is now listed at 48,534 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest in Idaho. This fire located just north of Salmon is being reported at 23% containment.
The Clover Fire located northwest of Star Valley in eastern Idaho has burned over 850 acres including a growth of over 130 acres over the weekend.
This story was posted on August 1, 2022.
———
Whitman waives preliminary hearing, posts bond
PINEDALE (WNE) — The Eden man charged with felony assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a Boulder resident is free on bond and has waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for July 28.
Chett Logan Whitman, 25, is accused of brutally beating Chris Meeks in the parking lot behind the Cowboy Bar in Pinedale on July 9.
He was booked into the Sublette County Jail 10 days later on July 19 and appeared before 9th Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws the following day.
Judge Haws denied a request by Whitman’s attorney Rives White to reduce his bond from $50,000 cash or surety to $10,000 cash or surety, voicing concern that the man is “a threat to the community.”
Despite the denial, Whitman made bond and was released from jail on July 21.
His felony case is bound over to the 9th Judicial District Court.
According to an affidavit filed by Sublette County detective Sgt. Lance Gehlhausen, Deputy Josh Peterson found Meeks unconscious and “bleeding substantially from the head” behind the Cowboy Bar near midnight on July 9.
At least two witnesses named in the affidavit told the deputy that Meeks never threw a punch, and that Whitman struck Meeks in the face at least three times, once while they were standing and twice after Meeks fell to the ground.
According to court records, including sworn testimony of medical providers, Meeks sustained “extensive facial fractures,” including broken “orbits, bilateral maxillary sinuses, nasal bones and right zygoma,” resulting in the “need to be intubated … and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via fixed-wing aircraft.”
Under Wyoming statute, aggravated assault and battery is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.
This story was published on August 2, 2022.
———
