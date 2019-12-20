LARAMIE (WNE) — Legislators on the Joint Appropriations Committee seemed receptive this week to helping fund a $74.3 million renovation of War Memorial Stadium and a rebuild of Corbett Pool.
During the University of Wyoming’s budget presentation, few legislators on the committee stated out-right that they’d oppose funding of the project.
Most of the discussion during that budget hearing, legislators described the projects as meritorious and largely debated how much funding they could provide during the 2020 legislative session and still get the projects finished.
JAC co-chairman Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, did express concern that he would get pushback from his constituents for supporting the project.
“You’ve given me some good information to talk to my constituents about, but maybe Cowboy Joe could talk to some of the people up there and get more of the football fans behind this,” he said.
Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, did say he’s “not a fan” of the War Memorial Stadium project.
As part of UW’s budget proposal for the upcoming 2021-2022 biennium, UW had requested $37.8 million from the Legislature, with plans to fundraise for $25 million and provide another $11.5 million from university funds.
UW already issued a request for proposals on Nov. 19 to hire a consulting firm to work on both projects. Responses were due Dec. 13.
The State Construction Department recommended total funding of the project but, in his budget proposal, Gov. Mark Gordon suggested moving forward with two projects, though at a lower price.
