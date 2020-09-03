CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to those charges in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Andrew Kelly was arrested on 14 counts of misdemeanor stalking, and originally had his arraignment scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday. His attorney entered a written plea of not guilty to all charges, so his hearing scheduled for Wednesday was vacated.
His next hearing, a scheduling conference, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 26. He was previously released on a $3,000 bond.
Kelly had been placed on administrative leave by the Highway Patrol pending the results of the criminal proceedings, and the agency is conducting its own review of Kelly.
According to court documents:
On Aug. 7, Cheyenne police interviewed Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, and she told police Kelly had been harassing her and following her. The two dated for eight months.
