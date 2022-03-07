LARAMIE — Students and staff in the University of Wyoming Gender and Women’s Studies program were shocked last week when members of the Wyoming Senate approved a budget amendment that proposed to defund it.
An amendment to Senate File 1, “General Government Appropriations,” tacked onto the 2023-24 biennium budget would have slashed state funding of the program and restricted the university from spending general fund or federal money on anything related to the field.
“For me, one of my main concerns is I have put so much academic and financial commitment toward the Gender and Women’s Studies program,” UW senior Emma Comstock said about her reaction to the amendment.
The prospect of losing its funding was eased Friday when the Joint Conference Committee altered the amendment to instead require UW to report to the Legislature numbers of students who take noncredit, non-required or incentivized coursework on behavioral and sexual health.
According to the change in the amendment’s language, the university also would have to report the effect of school policies on students’ choices to study subjects covered by the program.
That the program would be targeted by the Legislature at all is a disturbing overreach of legislative oversight of educational decision-making that is appropriately made at the administration and UW Board of Trustees levels, say students and program staff.
Comstock studies medieval women’s history, and said her minor in Gender and Women’s Studies has helped shape the way she conducts her academic work. She only needs one more class to complete her minor, which she plans to take next semester.
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, sponsored the original amendment, citing concerns over program subjects that emphasize learning about what she called marginalization and translating feminist theory into service and activism.
On Friday, Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, asked how many students the bill would impact.
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, said that last year, there were only four Wyoming students and one nonresident student majoring in the program.
But that doesn’t paint an accurate picture of how many students take classes in the program, said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, during the committee’s discussion. He also touted the importance of academic freedom at the university. Rothfuss said there may only have been a handful of students majoring in the program last year, but many more would be affected as other students minor in the program and hundreds take courses in the department.
According to testimony Feb. 25, legislation could affect 105 courses and 30 degree programs, as well as related activities on the campus.
In addition to her concerns over the legitimacy of her minor and opportunities for future students, third-year Gender and Women’s Studies minor Kasidee Brewer pointed out an irony about the debate.
“Without activism and a progressive agenda, (Steinmetz) wouldn’t be allowed to hold office or vote or even hold opinions on this matter,” Brewer said.
The university’s ability to shape and control its own curricula is an important component to higher education, Rothfuss said.
“Providing a dynamic and free and inquisitive and exploratory environment where people can learn and discuss a broad diversity of topics, that is what a university is about,” he said.
Even before Friday’s committee vote to change the amendment, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, was confident the Gender and Women’s Studies funding wouldn’t become a political casualty.
“I anticipate that the amendment will be deleted during the conference committee in good part because the House rejected the amendment as not germane to the budget,” she said in an email to the Boomerang before Friday’s committee vote.
Still, the threat of defunding now or in the future is disturbing to those in the program at UW.
“It’s very troubling to think that they pull a syllabus from the many, many courses we teach and then want to make a very big decision about our whole program,” said Gender and Women’s Studies Associate Director Michelle Jarman.
An undefined ban or restrictions on gender studies could extend into other education fields like science, psychology, education and even business, she said.
“This kind of intense scrutiny and interest in controlling the curriculum from the Legislature, it is a very troubling development to say the least,” Jarman said. “Students deserve to have these classes available. But they are also not required for students.”
No lawmakers approached her to ask about the program prior to proposing to defund it, she said. The first Jarman heard about the amendment was as legislators were discussing it in Cheyenne, and it came as a shock.
The university already has a regulatory board to make sure classes meet high academic standards, she said. Educators have to submit proposals with market reviews and arguments for the importance of their programs, which then undergo a review process.
Jarman said given this process and the credibility of the university, attempts to single out one field of study feels like an attack on academic freedom.
“The senators said this would only impact five students, which is blatant misinformation,” Jarman said. “Just last semester, we taught nearly 400 students in our courses. We teach a lot of students.”
While the program has four full-time faculty members, dozens of professors from a range of disciplines help teach the courses, she said. Jarman said the program relies on state money to operate. Without it, the university couldn’t keep quality faculty.
“It would be devastating, of course,” she said about the prospect of eliminating or impacting the program. “People would lose their jobs.”
The Gender and Women’s Studies program began as a women’s studies program in the late 1970s and has evolved to incorporate queer studies and several other major and minor options, Jarman said.
The program incorporates interdisciplinary research from the humanities, sociology and psychology, among others. It also offers entry-level courses to students across the university, many of whom use the classes to satisfy their human diversity course requirement.
“The Gender and Women’s studies program at UW is one of the longest standing programs in the country borne from a history of Wyoming’s stature as the Equality State, and one that offers cutting edge classes that have been taught to thousands of students,” Connolly said.
Professors may approach their lessons through disciplines such as art history or psychology, and the applications even extend to STEM studies.
“If you are training ER nurses to not understand the intricacies of queer identity … all those biases have outcomes,” said UW kinesiology major Hanna Crockett. “We’re not improving Wyoming (with targeted legislation).”
Crockett is an officer of the Queer Community Coalition, a student support group. The club was founded by her peer, Riley Skorcz, who came to UW as a freshman and felt the campus needed a safe and supportive space for LGBTQ students.
The pair says that legislation targeting this course of study sends a message of hate to women and LGBTQ people.
“I think it’s just draining, feeling so unwelcome in the place that was supposed to be the most welcoming in the state,” Crockett said. “Queer students hear all the time, elementary through high school, that college will be more open minded, and we’re not being met with that.”
Some lawmakers who support defunding the Gender and Women’s Studies program have been vocal about wanting it shut down.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, last week characterized the UW Gender and Women’s Studies program as an “extremely biased, ideologically driven program that I can’t see any academic legitimacy to.”
He said defunding the program would send a message that university professors need to “clean up their act” and teach students a “breadth of points of view and not just an extreme one.”
Skorcz said that while she loves Wyoming and wants to stay here, messages like these from the Legislature are making it hard for her to feel welcome. It also opens the door for people to be emboldened to vocalize discriminatory mindsets.
“(There’s a) lack of regard these senators have for the identities of people in Wyoming,” Comstock said. “These are the people they are supposed to speak for, not silence.”
