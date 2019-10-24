RIVERTON (WNE) — The 31-year-old man found dead this summer in his cell at the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander killed himself, according to a case docket from the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.
Ty W. Wolfname, 31, of Fremont County, died Aug. 31 of asphyxia due to self-inflicted hanging, the couty coroner’s docket states.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office extended condolences to Wolfname’s family and friends in a press release Thursday, noting that the “tragic event” also “has had a profound effect on our staff.”
FCSO officials noted that the agency is “committed to the operation of a safe and secure detention facility, which includes professional mental health services for inmates, as well as training for staff to identify mental health issues.”
Officials also said “Wolfname exhibited no warning signs of his impending actions, nor did he reach out to our detention staff for assistance with any mental health concerns prior to taking his own life.”
FCSO records indicate the FCCO responded to Wolfname’s death just before 3 p.m. Aug. 31. Wolfname’s time of death is listed as 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31 – plus or minus one hour.
There was no relevant toxicology listed on the case docket.
