RIVERTON (WNE) — State Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, doesn't expect larger cities in Wyoming to support his proposal to give more money to smaller communities in the state at the expense of bigger towns.
"There's never enough money for the larger cities," Bebout said during a meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee last week. "I expect them to say, very delicately, that they don't like it, and I get that."
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr didn't meet his expectation, however: She spoke in favor of Bebout's amendment, despite the fact that her city would lose money as a result.
She then spoke about a bill coming out of Wyoming's Joint Revenue Committee that would allow larger cities like hers to tax themselves without requiring approval from two-thirds of the entire county.
"The bill that will be coming before you ... takes that down to 50 percent, so that kind of helps," Orr said. "We really want to be able to chart our own course, and we think we can."
Shoshoni Mayor Joel High-Smith had pointed out earlier in the conversation that small towns like his "don't have a way to tax ourselves," since they "don't generate enough sales tax."
That inability to generate revenue was one reason Bebout said he proposed the distribution amendment.
He acknowledged that larger cities would "take a hit" as a result of the change to the distribution formula, but he said smaller communities will benefit - "which is the intent."
"That's exactly what I wanted to try to accomplish," Bebout said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.