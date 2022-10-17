JACKSON (WNE) — A car hit a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon, sending a woman to the hospital.
Around 1 p.m., a vehicle turning right on a red light from Scott Lane onto Broadway hit a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.
Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department said the pedestrian had the right of way, but he did not know the ages of either party involved.
An ambulance arrived on scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital. Ruschill didn’t know if the parties were local to the area or non-local, or the extent of the woman’s injuries.
The collision had eastbound traffic “snarled up” for about 30 minutes, according to Ruschill, who started directing traffic once he arrived.
Ruschill didn’t know the woman’s condition but said she was conscious Wednesday evening and had contacted police.
This story was published on Oct. 15, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.