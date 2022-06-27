National Parks in Wyoming got 8.6M visitors last year
CHEYENNE (WNE) — National parks in Wyoming last year garnered 8.59 million visitors, who spent some $1.14 billion in the state, the National Park Service has reported.
Such tourist spending rose from $859 million in 2020, which itself was a decline from $924 million the previous year.
A new NPS report shows that this most recent visitor spending resulted in 15,164 jobs.
The agency said the peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey economists.
Wyoming has several national parks.
One of them, Yellowstone National Park, has been partly closed due to record flooding. Yellowstone can get several million visitors during a typical summer.
More details on the new report, including information by state, is online at nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.
This story was published on June 26, 2022.
———
One dead, four injured in single car crash south of Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A 15-year-old was killed on Sunday, June 19, in a car accident around 2:47 a.m. at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs.
According to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Altima was heading north on US 191 when the driver could not maintain staying in the travel, causing the vehicle to exit the west side of the road and roll over.
There were five passengers in the vehicle: two adults and three juveniles, according to the press release.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 18-year-old Jaquan T. Lyons Smith of Rock Springs. In addition to Lyons Smith, there was an adult passenger and has been identified as Gaige D. Olsen of Rock Springs.
Lyons Smith and the three juveniles in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, the press release stated.
Lyons Smith, Olsen, and one juvenile passenger were transported to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for injuries sustained in the crash. One juvenile was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries from the crash.
The third juvenile has been identified as the 15-year-old occupant who was fatally injured.
Impairment, speed, and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This was the 42nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022.
This story was posted on June 25, 2022.
