JACKSON (WNE) – While most of us have been holed up at home working, watching Netflix and donning real pants only to buy groceries, first responders have gone about their business, helping sick people, keeping the public safe. Even though each house call could expose them to the coronavirus, working through a crisis is what they signed up for.
Wilson resident Tom Patricelli wanted to find a way to thank those first responders. With the help of Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr and the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole, he found one, a new fund designated for first responders, their families and agencies.
“These people can’t stay home, they can’t shelter in place,” he said. “I think sometimes we take them for granted, but they are putting it on the line for us every day.”
Patricelli seeded the First Responders Support Fund with its first influx of cash and hopes others will follow suit.
The fund is intended to cover three main areas: first responders’ families, training and protective equipment. Economic stagnation caused by county and state orders that closed business has lowered town and county revenues, which eats into the budgets of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Hole Fire/EMS and the Jackson Police Department.
Somewhat similar philanthropic efforts have existed in the past, and some still do, but they aren’t quite like this fund. The sheriff’s office has the Teton County Sheriff’s Auxiliary and the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation. Smith said the Community Foundation has had a fund for first responders, but this one allows agencies to apply for funds on behalf of individual first responders.
