A Uinta County man has become the 29th Wyoming resident to die from the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The announcement came as state figures showed continued declines in the number of active cases in the state.
The department said the adult man had a laboratory-confirmed case of coronavirus and had been hospitalized for treatment. It added he had pre-existing health conditions that made him vulnerable to complications from the illness.
Meanwhile, state figures released Tuesday showed the number of patients to recover from both laboratory-confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming grew by 58 to help push the number of active cases in the state down to 505.
The growth in recoveries offset a gain of 31 seen in the number of cases recorded in Wyoming since the pandemic began in March and resulted in a decline of 28 in the state’s active cases, according to Department of Health figures.
Figures released by the department in its daily coronavirus update showed the number of active cases declined in Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Lincoln, Park, Sheridan, Teton, Uinta and Washakie counties.
Fremont County had the highest number of active cases at 84; Laramie County had 73; Carbon County had 67; Park County had 41; Uinta County had 31; Albany and Washakie had 30; Teton had 26; Goshen and Natrona had 21; Sweetwater had 19; Campbell had 18; Sheridan had 17; Lincoln had 13; Hot Springs had five; Big Horn had three, and Converse, Johnson and Sublette had two.
Crook, Niobrara, Platte and Weston counties had no active cases.
The active cases were divided among 427 people with confirmed cases and 78 people with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The increase in recoveries brought to 2,451 the number of people to recover from coronavirus since March, including 2,130 patients with laboratory-confirmed cases and 411 with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The total number of people diagnosed with probable cases since mid-March went up by 12 on Tuesday to total 489, while the total number of people diagnosed with confirmed cases since March totaled 2,584 on Monday.
