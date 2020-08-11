Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11

Albany: 30

Big Horn: 3

Campbell: 18

Carbon: 67

Converse: 2

Crook: 0

Fremont: 84

Goshen: 21

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 2

Laramie: 73

Lincoln: 13

Natrona: 21

Niobrara: 0

Park: 41

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 17

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 19

Teton: 26

Uinta: 31

Washakie: 30

Weston: 0

Total: 505

Down in Converse (1) Fremont (3), Goshen (2), Laramie (2), Lincoln (3), Park (4), Sheridan (1), Teton (14), Uinta (7), Washakie (1)

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11

Albany: 81

Big Horn: 33

Campbell: 105

Carbon: 79

Converse: 21

Crook: 10

Fremont: 438

Goshen: 29

Hot Springs: 20

Johnson: 19

Laramie: 360

Lincoln: 77

Natrona: 202

Niobrara: 1

Park: 124

Platte: 4

Sheridan: 53

Sublette: 31

Sweetwater: 247

Teton: 339

Uinta: 233

Washakie: 73

Weston: 5

Total 2,584

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11

Albany: 7

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 24

Carbon: 24

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 59

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 140

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 36

Niobrara: 1

Park: 11

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 20

Sublette: 8

Sweetwater: 20

Teton: 33

Uinta: 46

Washakie: 6

Weston: 0

Total: 489

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11

Albany: 58

Big Horn: 34

Campbell: 110

Carbon: 36

Converse: 29

Crook: 10

Fremont: 401

Goshen: 13

Hot Springs: 18

Johnson: 21

Laramie: 425

Lincoln: 90

Natrona: 216

Niobrara: 2

Park: 94

Platte 5

Sheridan: 56

Sublette: 37

Sweetwater: 246

Teton: 345

Uinta: 246

Washakie: 44

Weston: 5

Total: 2,541

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.