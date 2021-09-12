C&B John Deere recently used one of its private jets to transport a group of WyoTech advanced diesel mechanic students to several of its dealerships. The company was trying to recruit the students to join its workforce as diesel mechanics, which are in short supply around the country. The students on the trip included, from left, Zac Pafford, Garrett Stutzman, Traven Weihe, Charles Lorenz and Hunter Markley.