New legislation allows excused absences for 4-H in Wyoming
CHEYENNE (WNE) — In Wyoming, 4-H is now considered a co-curricular activity, allowing members to obtain excused absences for participation in 4-H.
Wyoming House Bill 175 states that public school students engaged in “programming or competitions sponsored by nationally recognized organizations and clubs that promote youth agricultural education” are considered to be involved in a co-curricular program, and therefore can receive excused absences for their participation.
Wyoming 4-H is the positive youth development program jointly funded by the University of Wyoming Extension and county commissions.
The new statute will allow 4-H members to make up school assignments missed due to participation in hands-on learning experiences.
The statute does not alter the authority of local school boards. Each school district’s board creates parameters for what is considered an unexcused absence and what activities are considered co-curricular.
House Bill 175 goes into effect July 1.
This story was published on March 22, 2023.
Hearing scheduled for former Rock Springs mayor
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE)— Former Rock Springs Mayor Timothy Kaumo faces five counts of official misconduct and one count of conflict of interest.
Each count could cost the former city leader $5,000 each.
The charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which began in August 2022.
Kaumo is being accused of taking advantage of his mayoral status to win an engineering deal for his own company, JFC Engineers, on the Bitter Creek construction project.
According to the 2007 master plan for the Reclamation and Development of the Bitter Creek Drainage through downtown Rock Springs, the project’s goal is to reconstruct the creek channel to contain flood events and enable the development of a green corridor linking neighborhoods to each other and downtown.
According to John Grossnickle, Sweetwater County sheriff, the mayor himself requested the investigation, saying he had done nothing wrong.
“We suspected there are some things, I guess, that came out during the city council meetings or something to that effect, but it was actually Mayor Kaumo who contacted us,” said Grossnickle.
Kaumo has been ordered to appear before the judge of the Circuit Court in Uinta County (Evanston) on April 25 — April 28 for a bench trial.
“The local circuit judges claimed a conflict and so it was assigned to the Uinta County Circuit Judge, Judge (Michael) Greer,” said Daniel Erramouspe, Sweetwater County prosecuting attorney. “Since it is a bench trial, it is taking place in Uinta. If it was a jury trial, then it would have to take place here as the jury would have to be comprised of Sweetwater County residents.”
Rocket Miner has not received a comment from Kaumo after reaching out to him.
This story was published on Mar. 22, 2023.
Average gasoline prices fell by 6.7 cents in Wyoming last week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming were 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stood 66.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.25 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.94 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.95, a difference of $1.01 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday.The national average is up 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 82.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
The data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
This story was published on March 22, 2023.
Coal seam fires new hazard in Sheridan County mitigation plan
SHERIDAN (WNE) — It’s time for Sheridan County to update its hazard mitigation plan.
“We just need to identify all the hazards that are natural and then what their risk levels are here in Sheridan County,” said Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize. “And so, that’s done through community input, through the information gathered by public entities like the fire department and police departments.”
Ludikhuize said the one new change to the list is the inclusion of coal seam fires.
He said a study done by Montana inspired the inclusion; the study identified coal seams on fire near Sheridan County.
“We have known about coal seam fires throughout Sheridan County and Wyoming and the neighboring states,” Ludikhuize said. “We just think that that’s a natural hazard that we need to further look at and then address.”
Coal seam fires can be caused by a wildfire getting into the seams. Ludikhuize said the fires can burn underground for decades; the fires can also come toward the surface and cause a brush fire.
“Every once in a while, those coal seams do come toward the surface,” he said. “...If there (are) high winds that pick up, those high winds can then cause another brush fire in a location.”
Ludikhuize said there are no methods for preventing coal seam fires because they are generally underground, but the county aims to mitigate the danger as much as possible.
“We identify (the coal seams) and (if) they’re in high risk areas then we can do brush control,” Ludikhuize said. “So, we can try to go there and make sure that we’re knocking down any brush or grassland around those coal seams, hopefully to prevent them from sparking and creating wildfires.”
This story was published on March 20, 2023.
Douglas City Council names new mayor
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A series of procedural moves Monday night paved the way for Douglas to have a new mayor elected from among the city council, a new council president picked, and a vacancy opened on the council.
Mayor Rene Kemper’s death left a void at the city that had to be filled quickly, so the council Monday voted unanimously to name Councilwoman Kim Pexton the new mayor for a term lasting until the next general election, or Dec. 31, 2024.
Pexton, as mayor, then resigned from the council and her position as council president. Councilman Ron McNare was elected as council president, aka mayor pro tem.
Relying on the precedent set with previous council openings between elections, council members made public the resulting open council position.
Applications will be accepted from any city resident interested in serving.
The council is not required to do that and could simply appoint anyone who meets the basic qualifications.
McNare said that the position will be advertised and the application period will close March 31. The position will be appointed by April 6, and whoever is selected will be sworn in at the regular city council meeting on April 10.
This story was published on March 22, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.