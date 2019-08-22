THERMOPOLIS (WNE) — Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the Hot Springs County Commissioners began on a rather tense footing when Sonja Becker asked the commissioners why they were not on board regarding Aethon’s plan to dump oil field waste water and solids into Boysen Reservoir.
Chairman Tom Ryan said it was his understanding the solids have been dumped into Boysen since 1979 and the DEQ tells him the increase won’t cause the solids to go up, so he “has no heartburn with it.”
“I’ve never found the DEQ to be too lenient,” Ryan said. “We’re both government entities and that’s who we count on to represent us.”
Becker asked if any of the commissioners had read the permit and they admitted they had not.
“While the DEQ may be here to support us, they don’t have the manpower to do the research on the documents Aethon provided,” she said. “The reports are seriously flawed. Even the EPA does not believe enough sampling has been done.
“This is not just a renewal, but a renewal with an increase, including a long-term increase. They plan 91 cfs (cubic feet per second) to go down Badwater Creek.”
Becker said the silts will settle out eventually and if there’s a good rain its going to blow all those solids right to the dam. “That will make that water toxic. It will affect the fisheries, drinking water and everything downstream.
“I would like to see the commissioners get behind this, stand up for the community and the water. Yes, there are a lot of jobs at risk, but what is more important?
