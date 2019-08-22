Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 87F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.