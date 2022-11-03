Construction begins on Children’s Museum of Cheyenne
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Downtown Cheyenne is a step closer to getting a museum for kids, with early efforts at construction having begun and a ceremony planned to mark the occasion.
Due to a grant from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s half-block property at 1618 O’Neil Ave. in downtown is finally scheduled to break ground.
CMC has partnered with Studio RED as the architect and 5R Construction.
As of October, topsoil had been moved in advance of phase one construction on a 4,400-square-foot stand-alone building with 538 square feet of additional outdoor exhibit and play space.
In recent days, the parcel of land has seen renewed activity, with a big-rig truck parked nearby and construction equipment on the grounds, in the area surrounded by a chain-link fence.
The new building will include a front lobby with a check-in area, museum store, a multipurpose room, staff office and exhibit space. The floor plan offers flexible space for educational and enrichment programs, traveling exhibits, art and maker-space activities, and revenue-producing rental space for birthday parties and private functions, according to a Tuesday news release.
Indoor and outdoor areas will provide community gathering space for special events, workshops, hands-on learning activities and free play.
The lot also offers the opportunity for a second-phase building.
Backers hope that current and future phases will boost tourism and local traffic, acting as an economic driver and a vital link in infrastructure development between downtown Cheyenne and the West Edge District.
Moorcroft woman accepts plea deal on child abuse charges
SUNDANCE (WNE) —Karey Hedlund of Moorcroft has accepted a plea deal related to the 16 separate counts of child abuse and one of aggravated assault and battery with which she was originally charged.
Hedlund’s alleged victims, some of her adopted children, accuse her of years of mental and physical abuse.
According to reports from a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy, an investigation was launched at the beginning of June, 2021 in response to a report of “abusive and neglectful behavior.”
The victims reported numerous incidents of cruel and physical abuse at Hedlund’s hands.
At the change of plea hearing, Judge James Michael Causey approved a plea agreement in which Hedlund will plead guilty to one charge of felony child abuse involving slapping a juvenile victim in the mouth and one charge of felony child abuse involving hitting a juvenile victim’s hands with a mallet.
Hedlund also agreed to plead no contest to a felony child abuse charge involving “cruel confinement,” in which she is alleged to have locked a juvenile victim in a room.
All three counts carry a maximum penalty of ten years of incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
The court having decreed that Hedlund is guilty of all three counts, a pre-sentence investigation will now be completed by the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Field Services Division, prior to sentencing.
The court reserves the right to reject or accept the plea agreement on receipt of the results of this investigation.
COVID-19 cases spike among high risk population
BUFFALO (WNE) — An increase in acute cases of COVID-19, primarily from the county's long term care facilities, is keeping Johnson County Healthcare Center “fairly busy,” the hospital's chief of staff Dr. Ryan Ludwig told the hospital district board of trustees at its October meeting.
“Recently, there has been a fairly rapid increase of COVID infections not only that we're seeing here at the hospital, but also at local assisted living facilities as well as the Vets Home," Ludwig said.
As of Oct. 26, Johnson County had 26 positive COVID-19 cases and is experiencing a medium transmission rate, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
The hospital has been kept busy by this latest spike. Providers have been visiting some COVID-19 patients in the community's long-term care facilities, Family Medical Clinic director Miranda Camino told the hospital board.
In total, the hospital had eight patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout October, the most the facility has had since January, Kristina Duarte, the healthcare center's infection preventionist said.
“Those cases all came from high-risk people in the community that live communally,” she said.
That's on track with what the rest of the country is experiencing in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations, Duarte said. High-risk populations, which include older adults and those with preexisting conditions, are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
Duarte attributes the uptick in cases locally to the prevalence of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus and fewer, if any, COVID-19 precautions being taken.
Beets have average of 18 percent sugar as harvest ends
LOVELL (WNE) — As beet harvest comes to a close, Western Sugar has found itself with a favorable season and a high quality crop.
Western Sugar senior agriculturalist Randall Jobman said this year’s beets have an average of 18 percent sugar content, slightly above the 17 percent sugar content in last year’s crop.
A total of 27 ½ tons are expected to be yielded, roughly on par with last year.
“We’ve had a good harvest season,” Jobman said.
Early harvest started on Sept. 19 and regular harvest started on Oct. 6. Jobman said he expected harvest to end Wednesday, Nov.2.
Factory operations are excellent, he said, with the campaign scheduled to end the first week of February.
“We’re maintaining a decent workforce,” Jobman said. “We’re OK.”
After multiple years of near-disasters involving hail storms and deep freezes that jeopardized the crop, 2022 brings the second subsequent harvest that hasn’t had many hitches.
Jobman said the streak of good fortune is most welcome.
“We needed an easy one,” he said.
