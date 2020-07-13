SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Agriculture launched a website last week to support the state’s producers with agriculture-related stress and mental health needs.
If you are a producer in crisis, or know someone in need of immediate assistance, contact 1-800-273-8255 or 911. For more resources, visit the department’s site at https://agriculture.wy.gov/about-us/ag-stress.
Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, said his department recognized agriculture jobs are inherently stressful and COVID-19 has only added to the everyday stress of the job.
Because of that, the WDA created the website, which compiles resources for mental health and agriculture-related stress in one easily accessible area.
“Agriculture and the people involved in this industry are the backbone of our state,” Miyamoto said. “We recognize that this industry is difficult and these can be challenging times for our producers, so we gathered and compiled a wide variety of information on this page as a resource to assist in the well-being of our Wyoming producers.”
The website is broken down into four main categories: get help, family resources, help someone and other resources. Each category contains a multitude of materials, from crisis hotlines to mental health providers to community support groups.
In addition to added COVID-19 stress, the current drought conditions across Wyoming may also be adding stress for agriculture producers.
