CASPER (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon appointed the superintendent of the Newcastle-based school district to the University of Wyoming’s governing board last week.
Brad LaCroix has been the superintendent of Weston County School District No. 1 since 2004, after he was promoted from principal of Newcastle High School, according to a UW press release. LaCroix has been in Newcastle since 1993, when he first became an assistant principal at the high school there. He graduated high school and college in South Dakota.
In a statement, Gordon said he was excited for LaCroix to join UW’s board of trustees.
“He brings extensive experience working in Wyoming schools and has a strong grasp of the opportunities and challenges that confront education,” Gordon said in the UW news release. “He also has a deep understanding of our state’s rural communities and their needs, and he recognizes the importance of having better alignment in Wyoming’s education system from K-12 through the university.”
LaCroix replaces Wava Tully, who resigned from the board in November. Tully was from Lusk and resigned “for family reasons,” board chairman Dave True told the Branding Iron. LaCroix will serve out the remainder of Tully’s term, which will run until 2025.
